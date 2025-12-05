Dak Prescott Faces NFL Discipline After Doubling Down on Referees Over Cowboys Penalties

As the Dallas Cowboys tried to piece together a late push against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, one moment hindered all the momentum: the offensive pass interference flag on Jake Ferguson. On a night full of controversy, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott stepped up and delivered a bold take on the referees’ call.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Do I get fined for talking about this?… I’m sorry, that was bad. I got to look at the film, maybe I can see it from their vantage point. I know I talked to the ref after, he said [Ferguson] aggressively pulled through. I’ve never seen a call like that,” the quarterback said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas was trailing 10–6 and had just picked up a chunk gain to CeeDee Lamb, finally finding a spark. On the next snap, Prescott was pressured and dumped the ball off toward Ferguson. Officials ruled the throw went behind the line of scrimmage, turning it into a 16-yard loss.

And that wasn’t the only call on Prescott’s mind. The offensive pass interference on George Pickens that wiped out a third-quarter drive bothered him just as much.

“It was bad… I’ve never seen a call like that,” he said again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Down 11, Prescott hit Ryan Flournoy for 23 yards to the Detroit 12. It looked like Dallas was finally threatening. Instead, officials ruled Pickens had set a pick, flagged him for OPI, and moved the Cowboys back 33 yards of field position in one swoop.

Dak Prescott didn’t sugarcoat any of it, and there’s a good chance the league office sends him a reminder, or an invoice, later in the week. This has been a season where fines have flown around freely; the NFL has already topped $5.7 million in penalties. There’s a possibility that Prescott’s words result in a fine as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And yes, the Cowboys absorbed real damage from those calls in a 44–30 loss. But they weren’t alone in feeling burned on Thursday night.

Lions were also victims of questionable officiating

In the first quarter, it looked for all the world like the Lions got a sack on Dak Prescott. Jack Campbell shot through untouched on a blitz, dragged Prescott backward, and officials on the field immediately signaled safety. Detroit had what seemed like a 5–3 lead. Then the automatic review kicked in, and everything changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a safety, the entire ball has to break the plane of the goal line and be in the end zone when the quarterback is ruled down. If even the nose stays out, it’s not a safety. Live speed made it look obvious, but the replay booth didn’t see it that way. The call was overturned.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Nov 2, 2025 Detroit, Michigan, USA Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Detroit Ford Field Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxReginekx 20251102_kdn_kd7_231

Dallas punted on the next snap, and Detroit took over at the Cowboys’ 42 with 5:24 left in the quarter. But those two points were gone. Amazon’s first looks didn’t clear up much. None showed the full ball in a way that settled the debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a commercial break, a straight-down-the-line angle finally appeared. From that view, it looked like the ball might be out by inches. Enough to overturn it. Still, that won’t do much for Lions fans who are convinced the officials took points off the board.

Were the calls right? Depends which sideline you’re on. But in a game that was already shaping up to be one of the best of the season, the officiating became the headline. And when it was over, the only thing that really mattered in Detroit was the win. A win that might’ve kept their season alive.