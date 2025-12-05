Dak Prescott’s Bold Claim Falls Flat After Lions Force Cowboys QB to Eat His Own Words

When the Dallas Cowboys, sitting at 6-5-1, arrived in Detroit, Dak Prescott remembered how they dominated the Lions the last time around with an offense firing on all cylinders. For Prescott, the return to Ford Field was a trip down memory lane, but ended as a lesson in humility.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater caught Dak Prescott right before kickoff and asked him about his memories of that last clash at Ford.

“That we lit them up. Lot of passing yards. About to do it again,” Prescott said, without hesitation.

When Slater asked if she could quote him, he nodded confidently and said, “Sure.” The QB’s boldness mirrored his belief in the Cowboys’ offense, that the Lions were about to face another offensive onslaught. But the night belonged to the Lions, who forced Prescott to eat his confident prediction.

They dismantled the Cowboys 44-30, with Motor City’s offense exploding for 408 total yards, matching nearly every yard Dallas gained on offense (417). But the difference maker wasn’t just yardage; it was the way the Lions converted key opportunities.

America’s Team gave up three costly turnovers, and Detroit capitalized on one of them in the second half when Dak threw it to George Pickens. The Cowboys’ offense sputtered, managing five field goals thanks to Brandon Aubrey’s impressive leg.



However, the game Prescott was referencing is one where the Cowboys clearly outplayed the Lions in 2019. That night, Prescott threw for a staggering 444 yards and three touchdowns, completing passes at a comfortable 63%. The Boys rolled up over 500 yards of total offense, overwhelming Motor City’s defense, which allowed just over 300 yards. It was one of those memorable nights where the offense hums perfectly, securing a 35-27 win on the road.

Since 2015, Dallas had held a firm grip on the matchup, winning six consecutive regular-season games against Detroit. The Lions broke that streak last year, but not in Detroit; their 47-9 win happened at AT&T. The last time the Lions won at Ford Field dates all the way back to 2013.

Now, late into the season, the Cowboys stand at an even 6-6-1. The playoff chase looks bleak, essentially shifting to next season’s hopes. Still, Prescott’s individual season shines with promise.

Can Dak Prescott make the Pro Bowl even if the Cowboys miss the playoffs?

On Thursday night, Prescott battled admirably. Despite the relentless pressure from Detroit’s defensive line, he threw for 376 yards, connected on 31 of 47 attempts, and put up a touchdown, though not without suffering two interceptions.

The star QB leads the NFL in passing yards this season with 3,637 through 13 games and also leads the league in pass completions (334), attempts (484), yards per game (279.8), QBR (73.4), and first-down passes (178).

Still, on Thursday night, Detroit forced Prescott to the ground five times and hit him 11 times. Yet the QB remains undeterred.

“I’ll be sore, but I’m fine. Nothing major at all. Took some hits, bumps, and bruises, but I’ll be fine,” Prescott assured after the game.

With these performances, Prescott remains on track for another Pro Bowl nod. His stats and resilience confirm his role as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. But the larger Dallas team picture tells another story.

Next, the Cowboys face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football on December 14.