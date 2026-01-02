Dak Prescott Sends Contract Advice to George Pickens as Jerry Jones Risks Repeating $202M Mistake

Essentials Inside The Story Another major Cowboys contract moment is approaching, and a familiar sense of tension is already in the air

Dak Prescott steps in with hard-earned advice, hinting at how quickly things can turn complicated in Dallas

With memories of past negotiations still fresh, all eyes are on whether the front office handles this one differently

Another contract talk is approaching the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it circles around George Pickens. Pickens is still playing on his rookie deal, but that clock is ticking fast. The Cowboy Nation knows this feeling too well. More importantly, Dak Prescott has been in this situation before; hence, the quarterback is stepping in early, offering guidance before things get messy in the Big D.

“Don’t let it get personal. At the end of the day, this is business. Both sides are gonna want negotiations. Honestly, me and Jerry’s wasn’t pretty at all, right?” Prescott spoke after he earned scars in past negotiations with Jerry Jones.

He knows exactly how this road feels. Since arriving in Dallas, he has lived through long standoffs and tense summers. Eventually, those talks led to two extensions, capped by a massive four-year, $240 million deal before the 2024 season. Still, the journey was not smooth. At times, frustration crept in, and communication stalled. That is why Prescott’s message to Pickens is simple.

“Don’t let it get personal.”

Meanwhile, Pickens is not walking into this empty-handed. His production speaks loudly. He ranks third in PFSN’s WR Impact Metric with an 89.4 score. Heading into Week 18, he sits third in the league with 1,420 receiving yards. On top of that, he has nine touchdowns. Both lead the Cowboys. Simply put, he looks every bit like a true WR1. And his value now far outweighs the price America’s Team paid to bring him in.

Finally, the spotlight shifts back to the top. According to Sports Illustrated, Jerry Jones plans to meet Pickens face-to-face, just like he did with Micah Parsons. That sounds familiar, and that is the concern.

Jerry Jones needs to avoid the same mistake with George Pickens

When Cowboy Nation hears contract talk, Micah Parsons still feels close to the surface. Back then, tension ruled the room, and negotiations dragged. Eventually, it ended with Parsons out of the door, and Jerry Jones taking heat across The Big D. And it all started with a simple mistake.

Early in the offseason, the Cowboys put a massive offer on the table for Parsons. Five years. About $40.5 million per season. Roughly $202.5 million in total value. On paper, it looked like respect. However, the delivery caused the damage. Jerry Jones took the meeting himself, while having no agent present. That move alone shifted the tone and raised red flags across the locker room and beyond.

Now, here is the real issue. That approach clashes with how things are supposed to work under the NFLPA agreement. Negotiations exist for a reason. And with George Pickens next in line, Jones cannot afford to repeat that same mistake. If he does, history suggests things could spiral again, fast and loud, right in front of Cowboy Nation.

Meanwhile, Pickens has done his part. He leads the Cowboys in receiving yards and sits top five across the league. More importantly, he fits perfectly in Dallas’ offense. Lined up next to CeeDee Lamb under quarterback Dak Prescott, the passing attack looks unstoppable.

So, the path forward feels obvious. Dallas will have to pay. Big money is coming. Pickens is trending toward the top tier of wide receiver contracts. Still, fans inside AT&T Stadium want peace, not chaos. They want deals done cleanly. And above all, they do not want another Parsons situation unfolding again.