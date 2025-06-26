Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Shares Injury Update After Hosting Workout With George Pickens

The image still haunts Dallas: October 2020, Dak Prescott’s right ankle grotesquely folded beneath him, tears streaking his face as the cart rolled him into the tunnel. He “couldn’t even feel my toes,” he’d later confess, trainers tapping each digit searching for a flicker of sensation. That moment wasn’t just a fracture; it was a fracture point. Yet, every time the ground seems to fall away beneath him—whether ankle or hamstring—Prescott performs the same alchemy: transforming vulnerability into fuel.

Fast forward to June 2025, and the Cowboys’ $240 million cornerstone isn’t just rehabbing a torn hamstring tendon; he’s architecting the next chapter, brick by brick, throw by throw, with new weapon George Pickens catching passes under the Texas sun. But is he good to go for the next season? Brandon Love’s question cuts to the core of any athlete’s post-injury reality: “How long does it take to trust your body again?”

Prescott’s answer, shared during a recent casual chat inside a golf cart, reveals a mindset forged in the fire of multiple comebacks. “It should happen in the rehab,” he states plainly. “I usually break mine in the rehab.” There’s no room for lingering doubt in his world. “Honestly, it’s not a good thing when you’ve been injured like I have—and kind of throughout my career—just different injuries.” Yet, his solution isn’t overcaution; it’s surrender to the experts and the work.

“You really just grow to, like, trust the surgeon. If I had surgery, I had it for reasons, and I’ve trusted my rehab process, so I don’t really think about it once I’ve rehabbed. Especially when the doc says you’re good to go.” This isn’t blind faith; it’s hard-won wisdom. Prescott knows overthinking is the enemy of execution. “If I start overthinking, I know I just slow down—and there’s one more thing that I think about, and I don’t need to think about it. You already have enough to think about.” It’s the quarterback equivalent of audibling out of doubt.

This mental reset powered his return from that devastating ankle injury and fueled his declaration this past April—barely five months post-hamstring surgery—that he could play a game right then. But true to his process, he’s pacing himself, rebuilding lean muscle (still weighing in at a sturdy 238 lbs) for the marathon ahead.

The Dak pack rides again: Welcoming Pickens to the fold

Prescott’s leadership extends far beyond his own rehab. Enter the annual ‘Dak Pack Summit,’ his player-led offseason gathering at The Star in Frisco. This year held extra significance. Alongside familiar faces like Turpin, Tolbert, and Schoonmaker stood George Pickens—the explosive, 6’3″ wideout acquired via trade, boasting a career 16.3 yards-per-catch average and a highlight reel defying gravity.

For Prescott, these sessions are sacred: refining footwork, testing his rehabbed mobility, and crucially, building chemistry. “You want them catching [passes] from you,” Prescott emphasizes, the rhythm of repetition building unspoken trust. “And then lastly, there’s that camaraderie. Getting George [Pickens] here in the last couple months. [We] know him, we’re growing.”

The early returns? Electric. Minicamp offered glimpses: Pickens skying in double coverage to snag a Prescott deep ball, drawing roars from teammates. Prescott, seeing Pickens’ blend of physicality and YAC ability firsthand, didn’t hold back praise: “a guy that loves football, loves his teammates. He’s been excited every day that he’s been here..…I’m just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us…our brother, and all about continuing to grow and making sure he’s putting the best out there; and that’s his approach.”

It’s more than just integrating a new receiver; it’s weaving him into the Cowboys’ offensive DNA. Think of it like Prescott mastering a complex playbook in ‘Madden’—every rep, every scramble drill simulation, every perfectly timed deep post is XP earned, leveling up their connection before the season even kicks off against Philly on September 4th.

Prescott’s journey—122 games, 31,437 yards, 213 TDs, and the brutal reality of 76 wins against 46 losses—is etched in resilience. His ‘Faith. Fight. Finish.’ mantra, born from his mother Peggy’s final words, transcends the field. It’s the bedrock of his Walter Payton Man of the Year ethos and the silent engine driving his return. Watching him move fluidly in workouts now, distributing passes with that familiar zip to Pickens and the crew, you see a quarterback not just mended, but mentally remastered.

The scars, physical and otherwise, aren’t weaknesses; they’re the stitches holding together a narrative of relentless comeback. As America’s Team stares down a gauntlet schedule featuring a historic four Thursday night games, they ride on the arm—and the unwavering trust—of a quarterback who’s learned the hardest way that sometimes, the deepest throws start from a place of profound repair. The huddle’s breaking, the play clock’s ticking down, and Dak Prescott? He’s already audibled out of doubt.