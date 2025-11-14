Dak Prescott Turns to ‘Best Medicine’, Heeding Brian Schottenheimer’s Advice at Cowboys Practice

Eight days after Marshawn Kneeland’s tragic passing, the Dallas Cowboys held their first practice without him. While the entire squad is still grappling with the loss and his absence, quarterback Dak Prescott followed head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s advice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was great. (Brian Schottenheimer) said it earlier in the week, some guys are going to get on the field and it’s going to hurt,” Prescott recalled the coach’s words for them. “And some guys are going to get out there and it’s going to be the best medicine for them.”

Kneeland’s passing sent shockwaves through the NFL world and sparked a conversation on mental health awareness. The QB who lost his brother, Jace, to suicide in 2020, has been actively raising awareness on the importance of mental health. He is aware of the pain and hence agreed with coach Schottenheimer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having dealt with a loss, that is the best medicine for me,” he said. “Getting back out there, handing the ball off and sprinting an extra 10 yards, and making sure I’m doing it hard. Marshawn went through my mind a few times. I just counted that with running harder after a play or trying to do something to better this team and to show that.”

After this tragic loss, Prescott and the squad are trying to find purpose.

“We’re not forgetting, but we’re moving forward and carrying on the light,” Prescott said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prescott isn’t the only one. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa shared the same sentiment. However, it was challenging for the players to cope with Kneeland’s absence. During this difficult time, the players have leaned on one another for support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The franchise has also continued to help the team by making counselors readily available to both players and staff. Before the practice, the team reportedly held a meeting led by head coach Schottenheimer, independent psychologist Heather Twedell, and director of team security Cable Johnson.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, who lost his sister Ella to suicide in 2018, had a hard time processing the pain. He described the meeting as a “safe place” to talk about their emotions and praised coach Schottenheimer for how he conducted it.

Now, after holding a candlelight vigil for Kneeland at the facility, the Cowboys plan to continue honoring his memory throughout this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys are planning to pay tribute to Marshawn Kneeland

Kneeland passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as per officials.

Remembering the player and his contribution to the team during his brief stint, the Cowboys announced that the team will wear a special helmet decal throughout the season. The team also has plans for a video tribute and a moment of silence in Week 12 when Marshawn’s family and his girlfriend, Catalina, will be in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys will also wear special T-shirts before their next two games. As CEO, Stephen Jones shared, the team will also involve Marshawn’s family in the plans.

“We’ve obviously been working closely with his family and his loved ones and extended family,” he shared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

As per sources, a foundation has also been established to take care of Kneeland’s girlfriend, who is pregnant. Heading into their Week 11 matchup, the Cowboys hope to play with the same intensity that Kneeland brought to the field. This is something that Thomas believes would be the greatest way to honor Kneeland.