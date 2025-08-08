Dak Prescott 2025: From Hamstring Hell to Fantasy Football Heaven; Should You Bank on Cowboys QB1?

One moment you’re clutching the league’s hottest QB, and the next he’s hobbling off the field, hamstring torn, season finished before Thanksgiving. It’s the stuff of…nightmares. While that memory still hangs heavy in the air for fantasy owners last season, is this year going to be different? With the training camp running strong in Oxnard, there’s a scent of hope riding the breeze. Dak Prescott is back, and not just physically. There’s a sense that a comeback is brewing, the kind that can transform your fantasy season and Dallas’ future.

Back in 2023, Prescott blazed through defenses, closing the year as the runner-up for MVP and the fifth-best fantasy QB. Then, disaster struck. A hamstring injury sidelined him for nine games in 2024. The Cowboys’ offense sputtered, and fantasy managers rode the emotional rollercoaster, watching Dak’s weekly production (QB19 in eight games) fade into obscurity. But the story didn’t end there. Prescott attacked rehab with the same intensity he shows on third-and-long. And as the camp started in full gear, that intensity exploded onto the field.

Numbers and stakes for Dak Prescott

What’s at stake? The NFL isn’t kind to QBs on the wrong side of 30, especially those emerging from serious injuries. But Dallas didn’t stand idle. Instead, they armed Dak Prescott with an explosive weapon, trading for George Pickens to pair with CeeDee Lamb. After years of searching for a true outside threat to complement Lamb, this move signals a commitment to a vertical, pass-heavy attack. As one analyst put it, “With the strength of the Cowboys’ offense being their pass catchers, Prescott’s numbers could look much more what they looked like in 2023.”

The numbers make the comeback compelling. In 2023, Prescott posted career highs and elite metrics. QB4 in fantasy points per game, 7th in yards per attempt, 8th in completion percentage over expected (CPOE), and 6th in highly accurate throw rate (per fantasy points data). Last season, his passing TD rate fell to 3.8%, the lowest since 2020, but fantasy experts widely expect a bounce-back above 5% in 2025. HC Brian Schottenheimer has also noted there will be some tweaks to Prescott’s iconic “Here we go” moments along with some new things to expect. With a retooled OL and deeper depth at receiver, Prescott might just have everything he needs to bounce back.

From recovery to reinvention: The Prescott pivot

Injuries have defined much of Prescott’s narrative over the years. Back in 2020, he missed 12 games, five in 2022, and nine last season. But when healthy, Prescott has easily been one of fantasy’s most reliable quarterbacks, consistently ranking as the top 12 signal-caller in every season where he played at least 16 games.

With his rushing production in decline, fantasy managers must pivot as well. The days of counting on six rushing TDs are long gone. But Prescott’s arm, amplified by Lamb and Pickens, sets the stage for 4,500+ passing yards and 30+ TDs. Along with Lamb and Pickens, Prescott will also have Jake Ferguson and Jalen Tolbert to add to the pass-catching plays. The catch? With a major chunk of the roster sidelined with injuries, Prescott has to remain healthy.

Betting on value: Why Prescott may be 2025’s steal

Prescott’s average draft position has dropped to the 10th round in some leagues. It’s astounding for a player just one year removed from a top-five fantasy finish. But this undervalued narrative could make him the highest flier for fantasy owners willing to bet on the upside. Behind the scenes, Dallas has also restructured contracts to give themselves more flexibility, signaling belief that their window for playoff contention is very much open.

This season, Dak Prescott won’t just be playing for stats. He’ll be playing for legacy, a franchise, and the patience of fantasy managers who endured a tough 2024. Should you bank on the Cowboys’ QB1 this year? If his training camp performance so far is any indication, all signals point to fantasy football heaven. If you believe in rebounds, Prescott, with new weapons, a new offense, and renewed health, could be the comeback king your roster needs.