Dak Prescott’s Downfall: Is Cowboys’ QB1 Losing His Place With NFL’s Elite?

Dak Prescott is far from washed up. But the numbers and rankings don’t lie. The 32-year-old Cowboy quarterback slid down to 12th in the 2025 NFL QB Tiers by The Athletic, dropping three spots from last year. That’s a noticeable tumble, especially for a guy who once looked like the franchise quarterback for a deep playoff run. And once near the top of the league’s signal-callers, he’s now slipping, with NFL execs and coaches dropping him out of the top 10 for the first time in years. The Cowboys’ offense feels like it’s in limbo, and Dak’s recent form has raised a stark question: Has the Cowboys’ QB1 lost his grip on elite status?

From Playoff hope to Tier Two: Dak Prescott’s rough ride

What caused this dip? 2024 was a mess. Dak played just eight games before a hamstring injury wiped out the rest of his season. During those games, he threw 11 touchdowns but also eight interceptions. ESPN’s NFL exec poll made it official – Dak’s performance was below the league’s rising stars like Jayden Daniels and even Caleb Williams.

There’s no ignoring the impact of Dallas’ offensive struggles last year. WR CeeDee Lamb missed all of training camp due to a contract dispute and wasn’t the same dynamic weapon Dak needed. Opposite him, the Cowboys lacked a true No. 1 receiver to stretch defenses and open up lanes. The offensive line took a hit with the retirement of Zack Martin, and Dallas’ rushing game sputtered at times. This lack of support exacerbated Dak’s woes and gave critics fuel to question if his time among the NFL’s best is coming to an end.

USA Today via Reuters an 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) is called for a face mask penalty while sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the third quarter in a 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sport

Even insiders are cautious. A defensive coordinator said, “He will put the ball where it needs to be, he can scramble a little bit. [But] if he has to carry it and throw it 50 times, you’ll get him a few times.” Another coach added, “Dak has been fantastic for what he is. He plays past his draft status all the time. He plays past his physical abilities most of the time. And then it catches up to him when it really matters the most.” That sums up the Cowboys’ QB in a nutshell. Solid, dependable, but not quite clutch or dominant in the moments that count.

Back to ‘21: The blueprint for a comeback season

If Dak Prescott’s fall from grace is the problem, then his 2021 season is the answer. That year, Prescott threw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns, and threw 10 interceptions. His passer rating soared to 104.2, marking a near-peak performance that put Dallas in playoff contention. Replicating that form, or better, is exactly what he needs to do in 2025 to climb back toward the elite ranks.

The key is cutting down turnovers. Prescott’s interceptions have steadily increased, and that’s been his Achilles heel. It’s not just about throwing deep bombs or scrambling for yards; it’s about making smarter decisions with the ball, especially under pressure. His mechanics and footwork remain solid, which gives him a foundation to build on. But the margin for error is razor-thin at this level.

Luckily, the Cowboys have addressed some of the weak links. George Pickens’ addition gives Prescott a legitimate No. 1 target to complement CeeDee Lamb. Drafting Tyler Booker aims to stabilize a porous offensive line. These upgrades are critical. Dak can’t rise without help, but with better protection and weapons, he’s got a real shot.

In the NFL, comebacks aren’t guaranteed. But Prescott’s track record shows resilience. He’s battled injuries, critics, and bad luck before. If he can return healthy, avoid careless mistakes, and tap back into his 2021 form, the Cowboys might just have their QB1 back among the NFL’s best.