Dak Prescott’s Estranged Fiancée Leaves Him Out of Family Portrait After Calling Off Wedding

Essentials Inside The Story Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott called off their Italy wedding scheduled for April 10

Since the split, Ramos has been spending time with her daughters

Both Ramos and Prescott remain committed to co-parenting their two daughters

From cheering for Dak Prescott on the sidelines since 2023 to getting engaged in October 2024 and then calling off the wedding in March 2025, Sarah’s relationship history with Prescott has seen a lot. The couple was headed for a destination wedding in Italy on April 10, but called it off about three weeks ago. While the actual reason behind the couple’s breakup is a mystery, the two are seemingly moving on, as evident in Sarah Jane Ramos’ recent social media posts.

“My two beautiful girls in every single way. My humble Ministry. † Thank you, God, again and again for making me their mommy,” Sarah Jane Ramos wrote as the caption while sharing a family picture with her daughters, Aurora Rayne and Margaret Rose Jane Prescott. However, the Cowboys star wasn’t present in them.

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Sarah’s post comes after she recently attended her brother Nicholas Ramos’ wedding ceremony in Tampa, Florida.

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This wedding in the Ramos family took place two days after information about Prescott and Ramos’ fallout was made public, with the couple calling off their April 10 wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

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After the couple’s fallout, multiple reports came up with their speculations behind the breakup. One of them reportedly was a disagreement over a prenup, put in place to protect Prescott’s fortune. Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy brought up the debate on their Speakeasy Talk Show. But Ramos was quick to shut down the claim by dropping a blunt comment under a post.

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“This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now,” Sarah Jane Ramos wrote.

Another report by Page Six brought forward infidelity allegations between the couple, reportedly ending their relationship.

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Further reports claimed the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was using proxy accounts to text multiple women on social media, including former partners, and was sending them inappropriate texts.

“A source familiar with the situation claims to us that Ramos believes Prescott had a history of communicating with other women during his relationship with her, but that she stayed with him hoping he would clean up his act for the sake of their family.”

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While multiple narratives have emerged around the former couple’s breakup, the two have made one thing clear. The former couple is prioritizing their daughters above all and is committed to raising them in a safe environment.

“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow-up,” Ramos’ representative told People in an official statement about the split. “It was a mutual decision. They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way. It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

Since the breakup, Sarah Jane Ramos is spending time with her daughters and is focused on her growth.

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Sarah Jane Ramos focused on her daughters and self-growth

Less than three weeks after the canceled wedding, Ramos is seen spending all her time with her daughters, Margaret Jane Rose (born in February 2024), and Aurora Rayne (born in May 2025). From beach trips to cute mirror selfies, Ramos is putting her daughters above all.

Earlier this week, she was out on a beach trip and shared a picture while holding Margaret’s hand. The photo showed the two holding hands and walking towards the ocean as Sarah held a beach bag in her hand. Sarah was clad in a tie-dyed brown-and-white bottom paired with a matching bikini top and a white cap, whereas little Margaret was dolled up in a printed white and blue floral two-piece set.

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She also posted a mirror selfie later on the same day with her younger daughter, Aurora, in her arms. Sarah clicked the selfie while her soon-to-be one-year-old kept snatching her sunglasses playfully. Looking at the certified wine and spirits specialist’s recent social media activity, one thing is clear: she is focused on her growth and raising her daughters.

Sarah also posted another mirror selfie on her Instagram stories a few days ago, with the caption, “Growth in all forms,” followed by a flexed arm and prayer emoji. Wearing a white cami top underneath a black jacket and Olive-green leggings, the mirror selfie was taken inside a gym with a friend.

The former couple is yet to confirm the reason behind their breakup publicly and is instead prioritizing their family time alongside any other professional commitments they both may have.