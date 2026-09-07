Dak Prescott’s Estranged Fiancée Reacts as Former Cowboys Star Announces Major Family News

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and his wife Chelsie are officially getting ready to add another member to their family roster. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2023, are already proud parents to their young son, Nas, and have now announced they’re expecting Nas’ little sister soon! The family milestone was soon shared across the football hemisphere. Prompting an affectionate reaction from Dak Prescott’s estranged fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos.

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Chelsie, the soon-to-be mother of 2, posted the heartwarming gender reveal carousel of their photos in which they opened a box filled with pink-colored balloons with a caption saying, “We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl!”

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Among the well-wishers was Sarah Jane Ramos, who shared her excitement in the comments. Celebrating the good news, Ramos wrote, “So excited for you all! Baby girl!”

The bond between the two families goes back to Gallimore’s time in Dallas. The Cowboys selected the DT in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Gallimore spent four full seasons playing alongside Prescott through 2023. Despite his subsequent move to the Indianapolis Colts, where he currently plays, the connection between their respective partners seems to have stayed strong, as evidenced by Sarah’s celebratory comment.

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Ramos’ enthusiasm for another “baby girl” in the NFL family hits close to home. Sarah Jane and Prescott are co-parents to 2 young daughters: Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott (born February 29, 2024) and Aurora Rayne Prescott (born May 22, 2025).

In fact, it is so close to home that when Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos announced that they were expecting their 2nd child, another daughter, she had put up an Instagram story with the same text overlay as seen in the Gallimores’ Instagram caption: “We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl.” Ramos has also previously opened up about her deep joy in being a girl mother.

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“It’s really special to be a female in this world in this day and age and to watch your siblings grow up and be empowered, taking notes and using you as an example, but [also] being themselves and growing into what makes them their own person,” Sarah Jane Ramos told Sports Illustrated’s Cara O’Bleness. “It’s so beautiful to watch, and I can’t wait to do the same with MJ and watch Dak become a girl dad, part two. He’s perfect. He’s the best girl dad ever.”

While Sara Jane Ramos still celebrates motherhood milestones, her relationship with Dak Prescott ended after the couple called off their scheduled April 2026 wedding.

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As their representative stated, “There was no big argument or blow-up. It was a mutual decision.” Pushing past any rumors, both have reached a co-parenting agreement, with the Cowboys QB confirming his focus remains entirely on being there for their 2 daughters.