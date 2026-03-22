Dak Prescott’s Estranged Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Makes Fitness Move After Calling Off Wedding

Days after the two called off their much-awaited spring wedding, Dak Prescott‘s estranged fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, is prioritizing her health. In a recent Instagram story, she gave her followers a sneak peek into her latest fitness move amid the emotional aftermath.

“The OG (peach emoji) station @optimumgym,” Sarah Jane captioned her Instagram story.

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This Saturday, she posted a gym mirror selfie, giving a glimpse into how she’s been spending her time after splitting with the Cowboys’ quarterback.

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Imago Credit: Instagram

This comes just days after she and Prescott called off their April wedding, which was supposed to take place at Lake Como, Italy.

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The rumors suggested the breakup might have been over a prenuptial agreement, with claims that Ramos didn’t want to sign one. However, she quickly dismissed it herself by commenting on a clip from Speak Easy discussing the situation.

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“This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now,” Ramos clarified on Instagram.

Later, another word started to spread. According to reports from Page Six, Ramos allegedly called off the wedding after accusing Dak Prescott of “ongoing infidelity issues.”

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She believed he had a pattern of talking to other women, but she stayed in the relationship, hoping he would change for the sake of their family, as per a Page Six source.

The two started dating in May 2023, welcomed their first daughter, Margaret, in 2024, and later got engaged in October that same year. Then, they welcomed their second daughter, Aurora, in 2025.

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Not long before everything fell apart, they had even celebrated together with a joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to the Bahamas. According to the same source, after their friends left the trip, Ramos discovered that Prescott had been sending inappropriate messages to multiple women, including his ex-girlfriend, all through incognito social media accounts.

After having decided to call off the wedding, the couple decided to send out a joint email to all their guests confirming that the wedding was no longer on. Though they are not moving forward with the wedding, they have decided to continue co-parenting their two daughters.

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Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée cherishes moments with their daughters

Ramos recently shared a photo with her daughters on Instagram. In the picture, Sarah Jane Ramos is smiling brightly in a green dress, holding her baby and toddler outside a beautiful white house, with the caption, “My girls ♥️.”

Imago Credit: Instagram

This isn’t the first post she’s shared since the breakup. Ramos had earlier posted a photo of her two daughters, aged 2 years and just under 10 months.

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Dak Prescott had announced in November 2023 that he and Ramos were expecting their first child. They had their daughter, Margaret Jane “MJ” Prescott, on February 22, 2024, and their second daughter, Aurora Prescott, on May 22, 2025.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to raise two girls alongside my fiancée, to have a beautiful family, a healthy family,” Prescott told reporters during a press conference in June 2025. “For me, it’s just about being grateful and not taking a moment for granted when I’m with them.”

The couple got engaged in October 2024 and, soon after, in December, announced they were expecting their second child. Now, despite the relationship challenges, both seem to be prioritizing their daughters.

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“They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together most lovingly and positively,” Ramos’ representative told PEOPLE. “It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

While Ramos has been sharing small glimpses of her life post-breakup, Prescott hasn’t posted or made any public comments since the news broke.