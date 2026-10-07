Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée Announces New Career Move Amid Cheating Accusation Against Cowboys QB

There is a new chapter unfolding for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his former fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, months after calling off their engagement in March. Ramos, who built her background as a wine and spirits specialist, is now stepping into a possible career in real estate while also taking on a public role in Dallas.

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Ramos shared the update on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. She posted a book for the 30-hour Law of Agency course she is taking through Champions School of Real Estate. The course is one of the school’s individual 30-hour real estate classes. It is part of the school’s licensing education program.

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“2/6th of the way through,” Ramos wrote over the photo.

The update comes shortly after Ramos was announced as the host of The Huddle Table. The Dallas dinner event is organized by the National Football Wives Association. The event was scheduled for September 17 at 6:30 p.m., with Orchid and Baby Quest listed as partners. Ramos shared the announcement on her Instagram Story after the NFWA revealed her as the host.

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For Ramos, the moves come during a very different chapter of her life.

She and Prescott began dating in 2023 and welcomed two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose and Aurora Rayne. Prescott proposed in October 2024. The couple called off their planned wedding in Italy in March 2026, just weeks before the ceremony.

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At the time, Ramos’ representative called the breakup mutual. The representative also said there had been no major argument or blowup before the decision.

The split later became more complicated. In September, Ramos responded to pregnancy speculation on Instagram and appeared to accuse Prescott of repeatedly cheating during their relationship.

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“Hi everyone. Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again and happier than I’ve been in a long time! That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy. Hard for most of you money-obsessed people to believe, I know,” Ramos wrote in the comments of a workout clip on Instagram.

“I suggest all of you find something else to do with your free time because being this concerned with what I’m up to and if I’m pregnant is high key very weird and I’m pretty sure most of you need therapy. PS: money doesn’t buy happiness, and y’all should stop obsessing over it. God bless!”

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The remark was not the first allegation surrounding the breakup. Page Six previously reported claims that Ramos believed Prescott had communicated with other women during their relationship. The report also included allegations involving incognito social media accounts. Those claims were never independently confirmed.

Prescott has also addressed the breakup. In August, the Cowboys quarterback said there had been a lot of “false narratives” surrounding the situation. He called it an “unfortunate situation” and said his focus was on being there for their children.

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A source close to Ramos later told PEOPLE that she did not intend her Instagram comment as an attack on Prescott. The source said Ramos was “finally standing up for herself” after staying quiet while public narratives developed around the breakup. The source also said the former couple remains friends, share two children, and that Ramos “still has a lot of love” for Prescott.

Before her relationship with Prescott made her familiar to Cowboys fans, Ramos had already built a career of her own. She graduated from Florida State University with a degree in criminalistics and criminal science. She later worked as a bartender at Marriott Hotels before moving into the wine and spirits industry.

Now, the real estate course could mark another step in that professional journey. With the Huddle Table hosting role also added to her resume, Ramos appears to be keeping busy while building something beyond her connection to Prescott.