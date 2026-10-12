Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée Backs Criticism of Jerry Jones for Being “Cheap” With the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a rough stretch on the field, stumbling into a 2-3 record after their Week 5 loss. Ever since, mounting questions have surrounded head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s future and owner Jerry Jones’ willingness to keep him at the helm. Now, broadcaster Colin Cowherd chimed in with sharp criticism of his own, and right there in the list of likes was quarterback Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos.

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Cowherd shared an Instagram video from his show, The Herd, saying, “Jerry didn’t go cheap on his yacht, his helicopter, his stadium, his practice facility, and let’s go cheap on the coaching staff? Strong coaches push back, and Jerry doesn’t like the pushback. They pay top-of-the-market for quarterbacks, defensive tackles, and wide receivers. He goes cheap on the staff.”

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In the Instagram reel, Cowherd criticizes how Jones distributes Dallas’ money. While the Cowboys have invested heavily in their stadium, facilities, and star players, the commentator questioned why the franchise has failed to show the same willingness to spend on its coaching staff.

Cowherd argued that Dallas has prioritized high-profile players while potentially undervaluing coaches responsible for maximising their performance. He believed that an effective coaching staff can lift the performance of players who might otherwise struggle to reach their best.

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“I think Jerry has it backwards, and I’ll explain this. You pay big money for the coach. He’ll take a C-plus player and make him a B player. Jerry’s got it backwards…Like, I just don’t understand it. I use the word extract, and that’s instructive with Jerry because he’s an oil man. So when you were extracting that oil, were you using third-tier operators and second-tier equipment? Of course you weren’t. I just think Dallas has it backwards,” Cowherd added.

Jones’ influence over football decisions has become the subject of discussion, especially when the Cowboys fall short of expectations. For a franchise with big commercial success and championship goals, the question is whether the structure and coaching investments are sufficient to translate the star power into postseason results.

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And Sarah Jane Ramos’ interaction with the post has caught attention, especially given her past relationship with the Cowboys quarterback.

The couple parted ways after calling off their wedding, which was planned for April 10, a month before the ceremony. They share two young daughters. In a social media comment last month, Ramos was in the spotlight surrounding pregnancy rumors. But she denied them bluntly.

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“Hi everyone. Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time!” she wrote in the comments last month. “That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy,” said Ramos.

The timing is what stands out. Ramos was spotted at AT&T Stadium for a game that the Dallas Cowboys would probably like to forget.

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The Cowboys lost 24-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie Jalon Daniels made his second start in place of Tampa Bay’s starting QB Baker Mayfield. It was a humbling bit of history for the Cowboys, marking just the sixth time the franchise has ever lost to a 0-4 or worse team, and only the second time they’ve suffered that fate in front of their home fans.

Aside from her IG like, Ramos has offered no public commentary tying her actions to Jones or the Cowboys. Cowherd’s criticism stands on its own. Dallas has resources to compete, but whether it uses them effectively is still the question.