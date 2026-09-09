Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée Lands New Role in Dallas Ahead of Cowboys’ Season Opener

Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos is stepping into a new spotlight of her own. Days before the Dallas Cowboys‘ season opener on September 13, Ramos was announced as host of The Huddle Table, a Dallas event slated for September 17, a fresh chapter unfolding on her own terms.

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The news came straight from Ramos’ own Instagram story, first shared by NFWA marketing co-chair Mahsa Hankins.

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Imago Credit: Instagram/ Sarah Jane Ramos

Ramos is stepping in as host of The Huddle Table, a Dallas dinner event happening September 17 at 6:30 PM.

The National Football Wives Association originally posted the announcement on their official page.

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“Dallas, meet your host: Sarah Jane. ✨ She’ll be welcoming our guests for a night that feels considered, elevated, and completely effortless at The Huddle Table. September 17 at 6:30 PM. In partnership with Orchid and Baby Quest,” the caption read.

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FWA had already teased the event last month, promising “a beautiful mix of dinner, connection, and conversations that actually matter” with partners Orchid and Baby Quest. But back then, they kept the host under wraps.

NFWA exists to support women through every stage of the NFL journey, and picking Ramos to front this one feels like a deliberate, almost pointed choice given everything she’s been through this year.

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The relationship between Prescott and Ramos started in September 2023; the two were first linked after following her appearance to watch the game between the Cowboys and Giants in Week 1. Their first daughter, Margaret Jane Rose, arrived in February 2024, and Prescott proposed that October.

The couple welcomed a second daughter, Aurora Rayne, in May 2025, this time as an engaged couple looking ahead to their wedding. But that wedding never happened. In March, Ramos and Prescott called off their engagement just five weeks before they were set to marry in Italy.

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A rep for Ramos told PEOPLE the split was mutual and free of drama.

“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow-up,” the rep confirmed. “It was a mutual decision.”

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Away from the relationship headlines, Ramos has actually been quietly building her own career for a while now. According to PEOPLE, she graduated from Florida State with a degree in Criminalistics, then started out bartending at Marriott before finding her way into wine and spirits.

She got her start at Southern Glazer’s, went off on her own for a stretch representing brands like Moët Hennessy and Diageo, and then came back to Southern Glazer’s in 2021 as an on-premise area manager.

Hosting The Huddle Table is just her latest move, and honestly, a pretty clear sign that Ramos isn’t out here defined by being Prescott’s ex-fiancée. She’s building something that’s hers.