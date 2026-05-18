Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos’ Bridesmaid Announces Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumors

Caitlin Rance, who was expected to be a bridesmaid at Dak Prescott’s now-canceled wedding, is shutting down rumors that the two are romantically involved. The speculation started after Rance and Prescott were seen together at a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night. Photos and videos from the event quickly made the rounds online.

As rumors spread across social media, many questioned whether Prescott had moved on with someone from his former fiancée’s inner circle. Rance, who is friends with both Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos, later addressed the chatter herself by posting an Instagram Story saying she is currently single.

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“I think that this is the opportunity to make sure everyone knows that I am single.” Caitlin Rance said on her Instagram story on Saturday, May 16, 2026. “I have a very active Raya profile, and we’re just here to have a good time.”

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By bringing up her Raya profile, an exclusive app popular among celebrities for dating, networking, and friendships, she strongly hinted that she is open to meeting someone new. However, she took down the Instagram Story before it expired, leaving fans even more confused about what is really going on.

Soon after Prescott and Rance were seen together at a Professional Bull Riders event in Texas, photos of Caitlin having dinner with Prescott and another companion at a Mexican restaurant in Texas surfaced. According to TMZ and eyewitnesses, the vibe between them seemed more than just friendly as they were reportedly seen holding hands and flirting.

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The conversation took another turn when TMZ reached out to Rance directly about the rumors. She passed the phone to Prescott, who firmly denied there was anything romantic happening. He explained that they have known each other for years and insisted the connection was purely friendly. Their friendship reportedly goes back to their time at Mississippi State University, where they were both students around the same period.

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As for Rance, she graduated with a degree in marketing but later chose a different career path, becoming a gym trainer in 2020. She now offers personal training sessions and is reportedly affiliated with All Inspired, a Hyrox affiliate gym based in Houston.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jane Ramos has mostly stayed quiet amid the dating rumors. Still, fans could not help but notice that her cryptic social media post appeared around the same time, adding even more curiosity to the situation.

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Sarah Jane Ramos shares cryptic post amid Dak Prescott Rumors

It also seemed like Sarah Jane Ramos may have quietly reacted to the situation through her Instagram Story on May 16. Ramos shared a screenshot of Drake’s song “Firm Friends” from his new album, Iceman. It is a song that revolves around broken friendships and the betrayal felt from individuals whom one considers to be close.

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The post simply said, “Scorpio king 🤏🏾,” but what caught the attention of most fans was the song that was posted, particularly considering the recent public appearance involving her former fiancé, Dak Prescott, and a woman who was supposed to be her bridesmaid.

Whether Ramos and Caitlin Rance are still close remains unclear. Rance did not mention Ramos while addressing the rumors surrounding her relationship status. Fans also noticed that Rance no longer appears to follow Ramos on Instagram, although she still follows Prescott.

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At one point, Rance was reportedly expected to play a major role in the wedding celebrations. However, the ceremony never happened. Prescott and Ramos began their relationship in 2023 and were set to marry in Italy before calling off the wedding in March 2026, just weeks before the planned date.

After their breakup, Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos first said the split was mutual. But later reports claimed there were bigger problems in the relationship, including alleged infidelity. However, Prescott did not address the allegation and chose to stay silent on his personal life. Despite everything, the two later agreed on a temporary custody arrangement for their daughters, Margaret Jane Rose and Aurora Rayne, without going to court.