Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Spotted at AT&T Stadium After Making Cheating Accusations Against Cowboys QB

Sarah Jane Ramos was in the stands at AT&T Stadium, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys. On its own, that is routine, but the timing is not. Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée made the appearance while cheating accusations continue to circulate. Showing up at a game proves nothing either way, but an image from the stadium confirms she was there.

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Ramos was at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night, when the Cowboys were playing against the Buccaneers, and she let people know it. She posted a photo of the stadium on her Instagram story with no caption, which was still enough to get people talking.

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Imago Credit: Instagram/Sarah Jane Ramos

It stood out because Ramos has been in the spotlight a lot lately. After the account @wagsunfilter3d wondered whether she was “Hiding a Bun In The Oven” now that the wedding was off, she responded to the pregnancy speculation herself, and she didn’t stop there. She also took the chance to accuse the QB of cheating.

“Hi everyone. Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time!” she wrote in the comments last month. “That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy.

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“I suggest all of you find something else to do with your free time because being this concerned with what I’m up to and if I’m pregnant is high key very weird, and I’m pretty sure most of you need therapy.”

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It’s worth noting that the original post never offered real evidence. It only said an unnamed source had speculated about a pregnancy and claimed that she seemed to be using her daughter to cover her stomach in an Instagram photo. Ramos has since confirmed she is not pregnant.

On the other hand, Prescott has not said anything publicly about the infidelity claims.

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The two called off their wedding during the offseason and are no longer together. They share two children. The split came only a month before the planned April 10 ceremony, and guests were told by email. Neither of them explained much about why, so the rumors took over.

Page Six reported that they had a big fight at their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas, and that Prescott was allegedly unfaithful during the relationship. A later report said Ramos caught him sending “inappropriate” messages to other women and former flings through incognito social media accounts.

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A disagreement over a prenup was also floated as a reason, but Ramos shut that down completely.

Through all of it, the focus stayed on their two young daughters. By April, they had worked out a temporary custody arrangement without going to court.

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So the couple is now separated, yet it looks like a Cowboys game brought Ramos back to the stands.

Sadly for Dallas fans, it was a night they would probably like to forget.

The Cowboys came in as 8.5-point favorites at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and most people expected an easy win. Tampa Bay, however, had other plans. The Buccaneers were without Mayfield, who is still sidelined with a right thumb injury from their Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Jalon Daniels, who played his college football at Kansas, stepped in for his second start.

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Dallas looked shaky on both sides of the ball all night, and a disastrous third quarter handed Tampa Bay the lead. The Bucs held on for a 24-16 win, their first of the season.

It was a rough one for the record books too. It was only the sixth time in franchise history that the Cowboys lost to a team that came in winless through four games or worse, and just the second time it happened at home. The other was back in 1975, when they lost to the winless Green Bay Packers.

The fans were stunned by the loss, but a captionless Instagram story still managed to share the spotlight.