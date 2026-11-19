Sarah Jane Ramos has opened up about what she hopes for down the road. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, a follower asked whether she wants more kids, and she responded with a short message.

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She posted a photo of her with her daughter Aurora on her Instagram story, and a question sticker asks, “Do you want more kids?”

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Her answer, written right across the image, is “Yes!!!”

It makes more sense once you know her story. Ramos already has two little girls with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

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Their first daughter, Margaret Jane, known as “MJ,” arrived in February 2024. Aurora joined the family in May 2025.

Ramos has talked about motherhood on Instagram, calling it “a blessing I’ll never take for granted” and adding, “Feeling so so grateful in this season of life 🙏💕🙏💕.”

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Prescott sounded just as thankful at a June 2025 press conference.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to raise two girls alongside my fiancée, to have a beautiful family, a healthy family,” he told reporters. “For me, it’s just about being grateful and not taking a moment for granted when I’m with them.”

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The two got engaged in October 2024 and announced they were expecting their second child that December. Things changed, though, and the couple split and called off their April wedding.

Page Six reported Ramos learned of the alleged “ongoing infidelity issues” after the Bahamas trip, and the engagement ended following it. She then cancelled the Lake Como, Italy ceremony planned for April.

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Even so, they’ve found a way to work together as parents. In April, they reached a temporary custody agreement for their daughters, which meant skipping a court appearance in Collin County, Texas. According to Page Six, the deal was finalized on April 15, and the hearing was canceled after both sides chose to settle privately.

Levi McCathern, Prescott’s attorney, said the agreement shows both parents want what is best for their daughters.

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“This agreement is a positive step forward and reflects the commitment Dak has to raising their daughters in a healthy, supportive environment,” McCathern said in a statement. “We’re pleased this was resolved amicably and outside of the courtroom.”

Ramos’ legal side wanted to keep things out of the courtroom too. Her attorney, Raymond Rafool, said both parties agreed to delay an earlier hearing and try to resolve matters between themselves. He explained that Ramos saw this as being “in the children’s best interest” and described her as “a mother first.”

That goodwill showed again in May, when the pair came together for Aurora’s first birthday. Ramos posted a photo on her Stories of herself and Prescott grinning at the celebration.

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Taken together with her latest post, it suggests that whatever the past year has thrown at her, she remains thankful for her kids and open to having more.