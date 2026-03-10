Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Sarah Jane Breaks Silence on ‘Prenup’ After Wedding Cancellation

A new update has emerged regarding the prenuptial agreement rumors and wedding cancellation involving the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos. This time, the information isn’t based on speculation; Ramos herself has addressed the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now,” Sarah Jane Ramos commented on a post shared by the official account of Speakeasy on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip posted on Instagram is from a YouTube episode titled “Prenups are RUINING MARRIAGES!” featuring Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. In the video, the hosts get into a heated debate about a reported standoff between Prescott and his fiancée over a prenuptial agreement following the quarterback’s massive $240 million contract.

“I’m anti-prenup,” Acho said. “If you need a contingency plan for marriage, you shouldn’t be married.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramos’s comment directly refutes earlier reports from other outlets, which had fueled a debate by suggesting the couple was at a standoff over a prenuptial agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, PEOPLE confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his fiancée have indeed broken up. The news of their split comes just five weeks before they were expected to marry in Italy.

The outlet also reported that a previous update shared by TMZ Sports, claiming “The relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months,” does not hold water.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ramos and Prescott are both heartbroken that they’re not getting married.” A representative for Ramos tells PEOPLE, “There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow-up. It was a mutual decision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Sarah Jane and Prescott got engaged in October 2024 and shared the news on Instagram after dating since 2023. The couple is also parents to two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose and Aurora Rayne Prescott.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” Ramos’ representative added. “It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

With the wedding now called off, the two will continue to co-parent their daughters while focusing on the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane emailed guests to announce the cancellation

While the exact reason for the split remains private, the couple has officially canceled their planned wedding in Italy. Prescott and Ramos also reportedly emailed their 250 wedding guests to inform them about canceling their Lake Como, Italy wedding.

According to TMZ Sports, the outlet received an email allegedly signed by Prescott and Ramos confirming the cancellation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding.” The email read as per TMZ Sports. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers.”

Recent buzz suggested the couple broke up over a prenuptial agreement, but those claims have now been confirmed as false. However, “there’s no chance that the two will get back together,” according to TMZ Sports.

Amid the news, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin also shared a message on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Praying for my guy @Dak and his beautiful family,” Irvin posted on X with three prayer-hands emojis and a photo showing Irvin, Prescott, and the Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cheerleaders.

Irvin did not specify why he was praying for Prescott, but his post came around the same time Prescott and Ramos’ wedding cancellation news surfaced. Since Irvin didn’t confirm the reason for his post, connecting it to Prescott’s personal life is just speculation.

While Prescott faces this personal upheaval, the pressure cooker of being the Cowboys’ quarterback doesn’t pause. With contract negotiations of his own looming, any off-field distraction will be magnified as he’s expected to lead the team following one of his strongest statistical seasons.