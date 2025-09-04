Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Sends 3-Word Message As Cowboys QB Finally Returns vs. 10 Months Later

It’s been 10 long months since Dak Prescott last suited up, and the road back has been life-changing. Off the field, Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, adding another chapter to a story that’s been quietly unfolding since Ramos first appeared at a Cowboys game in September 2023. From the start, she’s been there in the stands, steady as the huddle, watching Prescott climb back into the spotlight.

And what a climb it’s been. Prescott didn’t just return—he came back as the highest-paid player in NFL history, signing that jaw-dropping $240 million extension in September 2024. Ramos marked the moment the only way that felt real: on Instagram, with a simple, heartfelt line. “The most deserving man and the best partner and father. We love you.” But don’t get it twisted—Ramos hasn’t just been posting captions. She’s been suiting up in her own way. At Cowboys camp, she and their first daughter, MJ, showed up in matching cowboy outfits, living that star-and-spurs lifestyle right alongside No. 4.

Now, as Dallas heads into the gauntlet—opening against the defending champs in Philadelphia—it’s not just Dak Prescott who’s ready for the moment. Ramos and their growing family are exactly matching his fire with their own. Ramos dropped it on her Instagram story—a Cowboys hype poster with Prescott front and center, captioning a three-word message: “Let’s go baby! 😇👊🏽” Well, no doubt it’s been a long wait. Prescott last played on November 3, 2024, in a 21–27 loss to the Falcons, a night that ended with him sidelined by a hamstring injury and replaced by Cooper Rush. Ten months later, he finally gets his shot to reclaim the huddle.

Prescott’s absence was felt not just because of his talent but because of what he represents. The Louisiana native has delivered four division titles, three Pro Bowl appearances, and the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. He’s also the longest-tenured Cowboy on the roster—a steadying voice for a locker room balancing youth and star power in CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson, and Javonte Williams. And while he’s always been reluctant to open up about his private life, that chapter has shifted, too.

His relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos, once kept quiet, is not a secret anymore. Prescott himself even commented on one of her Instagram posts: “So much to Love in this post! Welcome to 30 club my love.” Ramos, for her part, has kept the love public, recently posting a photo of them together captioned: “Proud of my Cowboy.” For a Dallas team entering the season with tempered expectations, the quarterback who’s carried them through highs and heartbreaks is finally back. The only question now is how far Prescott can take them.

Dak Prescott’s confidence finally comes out of the shadows

If you’ve tracked Dak Prescott since 2020, you’ve probably noticed the ghost trailing him. Not in the box score, but in his body language—that missing confidence that once made him electric. That ankle snap five years ago didn’t just break a bone; it cracked something deeper. Every stride since has carried a hint of hesitation. But now? The QB who stormed into Dallas in 2016 sounds like he’s finally exorcising those demons. Asked about last year’s hamstring setback, Dak didn’t blink: “That’s been behind me since the offseason… it’s about doing more running than I’ve done in the past years.” That’s the voice of a quarterback daring his body to catch up with his will.

The scars are real, though. Week 9 against Atlanta last year ended with a brutal hamstring avulsion, tendon ripped off the bone, and his season was cut short in an instant. That was stacked on top of the 2020 nightmare when his ankle gave way against the Giants, a play that rewired his career. The numbers tell the full story: four straight seasons of 3,000+ yards and 20+ TDs before the fall, highlighted by 4,902 yards and 30 scores in 2019. Since then, the rushing spark—the threat that made defenses sweat—has dimmed. Forty-eight carries for 146 yards in 2021, 182 the year after, and just 54 last season before the hamstring snapped. Dak’s arm has kept him relevant, but the consistency? It’s been missing, like a song without its chorus.

Yet here’s the thing—right before the injury last year, there was a flicker of the old fire. A career-long 22-yard run, the kind that made you lean forward on the couch and wonder, Is he really back? That’s what makes this season different. Dak isn’t tiptoeing into 2025; he has more to offer. He’s not protecting the leg anymore. Ten months later, all roads lead to Philly in Week 1. The question isn’t whether Dak Prescott is healthy—it’s whether he is unstoppable enough to carry the Cowboys this season.