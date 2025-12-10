Dak Prescott’s Financial Contribution for Texas Kids Hits Double Digit Mark as Cowboys QB Announces Christmas Partnership

Essentials Inside The Story Dak Prescott turned a tough loss into a positive moment by gifting travel tools

QB's long-standing commitment to supporting children in foster care once again hit headlines

Prescott's philanthropic cause comes straight from his personal experiences

After facing a tough loss to the Detroit Lions last week, 44-30, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wasted no time shifting the energy. He just turned the start of this week into something meaningful with a major financial contribution.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 8, Dak Prescott and his Faith. Fight. Finish. Foundation teamed up with Raising Cane’s to deliver 50 new branded bikes and helmets to children across North Texas. The group included foster kids from Jonathan’s Place and students from Prescott’s PLAY mentorship program at North Crowley High School.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roel Ochoa (@rjochoa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys QB has been known to always step up for kids who need support the most. Helping children in foster care has become personal for him. Years ago, he partnered with Promise House, now known as Jonathan’s Place, to support foster families. In 2017, Prescott even hosted his first foster care Christmas party. And he has kept that tradition alive in different forms ever since.

This year’s bike giveaway took place at the Dallas Police Association, where Dak Prescott surprised the kids by revealing the bikes hidden inside a garage. Prescott showed up in a Santa hat, and he stood under festive balloons and a Raising Cane’s backdrop. He looked thrilled, almost like he was celebrating Christmas early.

But Dak Prescott also addressed the kids as a group before rolling out the surprise. That moment alone probably meant everything to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s amazing, it’s one of these moments I’m so thankful for the platform that I have to be able to inspire and reach so many people,” Dak Prescott told reporters at the event. “To do it right here in the community, where we live, and come back to give the kids, give them gifts, give them surprises, partner with Raising Cane’s to give them bikes and surprise them on that.”

However, Dak Prescott and his foundation did not stop at just giving away bikes. They created a full Christmas-themed setup, complete with reindeer and fake snow. The effort made the event feel magical. Prescott even reflected on getting his first bike as a child. He remembered what that moment felt like. And he hoped these kids would get to feel the same joy, saying, “Maybe that’s gonna be this for some of these kids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What motivates Dak Prescott’s work with his foundation?

Dak Prescott founded the Faith. Fight. Finish. Foundation in honor of his mother, Peggy, after she passed away from colon cancer in 2013. The foundation originally focused on cancer research. Just last year, Prescott raised $2.7 million for the Children’s Fund to fight cancer. That alone says a lot about his commitment.

As such, during the giveaway event, Dak Prescott also mentioned that it’s because his parents supported him that he has become successful. However, he also knows that not every child gets that support. Some of the foster kids he has met carry heavy burdens. So the giveaway has become his way of offering love, support, and hope to those kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is one of my favorite events we do every year, being able to just give to these kids and understanding how tough and the different circumstances that they go through in their daily life, and the different stress that these kids may have,” said Dak Prescott. “To provide a moment of joy and provide a moment of hope. I’m thankful for it, and it means the world to be able to host this.”

Moreover, according to Dak Prescott, simply being there for someone can matter just as much as any gift. So, for years now, his foundation has delivered Christmas gifts to children across North Texas. This season is no different. Thanks to Prescott, dozens of kids will ride into the new year with new bikes and new holiday season memories, too.