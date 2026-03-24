Dak Prescott’s Protector Bids Emotional Farewell to Cowboys After Signing With Steelers

While the Dallas Cowboys may be looking to solidify their offensive depth heading into the 2026 season, quarterback Dak Prescott is already feeling the impact of a shifting offensive line. Over the weekend, Prescott lost a key rotational piece in his offense as versatile offensive lineman Brock Hoffman signed elsewhere in free agency. Shortly after the move became official, Hoffman took to social media to leave an emotional message for the Cowboys Nation.

“Thank you Cowboys Nation🙏,” Brock Hoffman wrote in the caption of his recent X post.

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Brock Hoffman paired that message with a highlight reel from his time in Dallas, set to the country music track ‘Too Fast’ by Jason Aldean. The video captured everything from Hoffman running out of the tunnel in his No. 87 Cowboys jersey to him battling in the trenches and celebrating wins in Dallas. It felt less like a goodbye and more like a reflection on the three years in Dallas that clearly meant a lot to him.

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Now, the 26-year-old’s departure from Dallas also comes despite clear appreciation of his presence from within the organization. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had recently made it clear just how much his team values Hoffman and his fellow lineman, T.J. Bass, as offensive depth pieces.

“Both of those guys are studs,” Schottenheimer said during the NFL Scouting Combine. “They’re glue pieces for us. They’re always prepared; they’re ready. Both of those guys could start for other teams in the league; we’re just very, very talented, like I just talked about. Both of those guys coming back would be big for us.”

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Still, Dallas found itself in a tricky spot with Brock Hoffman. While Hoffman proved reliable, the Cowboys saw stronger demand and upside in Bass. As a result, the team placed a second-round tender worth $5.76 million on Bass but chose not to extend a similar offer to Hoffman.

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The Cowboys then opted for a more budget-friendly solution, signing veteran offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to a one-year, $1.4 million deal. Meanwhile, Hoffman became an unrestricted free agent, so he could sign with any team in free agency. But Hoffman was clearly not entirely pleased with how things unfolded as he made a biblical note on betrayal through his social media.

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“Psalm 41:9 – Even my close friend in whom I trusted, who ate my bread, has lifted his heel against me,” Hoffman wrote in an X post on March 7 while quoting the news of him not being tendered.

Brock Hoffman’s journey in Dallas reflects steady growth and resilience. The Cowboys initially signed him to their practice squad in November 2022, and he appeared in three games that season after earning a spot on the active roster. The following year, Hoffman played all 17 games, stepping in at both center and right guard. During the 2024 season, Hoffman’s role in Dak Prescott’s offense expanded even further.

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He took over at right guard in Week 10 after Zack Martin went down with an injury. Then, in the Week 14 game, Hoffman shifted to center when Cooper Beebe suffered a concussion. Hoffman later returned to right guard for the final stretch of the season and played all 17 games. In 2025, Hoffman recorded 475 offensive snaps in 17 games, with 285 in pass protection and 190 in the run game.

Having spent over four years in Dallas, Hoffman appeared in 54 games with 16 starts, quietly becoming a dependable piece in Dak Prescott’s offense. Yet now, Hoffman becomes the fifth internal free agent to leave the Cowboys this offseason.

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Brock Hoffman joins the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal

Brock Hoffman’s move to Pittsburgh had been brewing for days. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on March 10 that the Steelers were close to finalizing a deal with Hoffman, but the offensive lineman had pushed back at that report at the time. Now, though, a one-year, $2.5 million deal has come to fruition between Hoffman and the Steelers, as per Mark Kaboly, the Steelers Correspondent for The Pat McAfee Show.

“SOURCE(S): The Steelers have signed C/G Brock Hoffman (6-4, 302) to a 1-year deal to strengthen their depth in the interior of the offensive line,” Mark Kaboly reported via X on March 20. “The 26-year-old played 4 seasons with the Cowboys. He went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech but was an UDFA of Cleveland that year. He was added to the Dallas practice squad late in 2022 by now-Steelers coach Mike McCarthy. @PatMcAfeeShow.”

In Pittsburgh, Brock Hoffman will now reunite with familiar faces, including former Cowboys assistant line coach Ramon Chinyoung and former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy has long admired Hoffman’s mentality. The coach had once even described him as the kind of player you’d want beside you in a bar fight.

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Over the past three seasons, Hoffman played all 51 games in Dallas while switching between center and guard, proving he can handle multiple roles in the Steelers’ offense. If the Steelers lean on Aaron Rodgers next season, protecting the 42-year-old quarterback will become critical, given his limited mobility, and that’s where Hoffman’s versatility could become a major asset for the team.