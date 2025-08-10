Dak Prescott’s Season on the Brink of Collapse After Cowboys Suffer Double Injuries

A year ago, Cowboys fans watched CeeDee Lamb sit out of camp in a contract standoff, leaving Dak Prescott without his top target for weeks. But this season, the tables have turned. During joint practices with the Rams, the QB-WR duo has been on a tear—threading passes, toe-tapping sideline grabs, and touchdowns that had The Star buzzing like playoff week.

And if you ask Lamb, that connection isn’t just back—it’s stronger than ever. “Man, it feels good,” Lamb said. “All offseason again together, spending time together, weeks, days, sometimes a couple weeks. So, just getting back in the groove of things, understanding like all the things that we missed out on. I feel like it’s a lot of lost time, but, we’re right back on track where we need to be.” For Prescott, that’s exactly the rhythm he’s been chasing since last year’s sluggish start.

Because last summer’s holdout had its price. Lamb admitted earlier in camp that missing all of training camp hurt his game, and it wasn’t until the 49ers matchup that he realized he wasn’t himself. This year felt different—the banked reps, the timing, the chemistry—all clicking into place. That was until disaster came sprinting in.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Cowboys’ Ceedee Lamb was taken in for X-Rays during tonight Cowboys- Rams game in LA. The team fears a back injury after a referee ran into Lamb.” It happened in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium when a sprinting official blindsided Lamb in the back as he stood too close to the field, drawing a 15-yard flag on Dallas for contact with an official.

Moments before, Lamb had been in street clothes, watching Joe Milton launch a deep shot to Jonathan Mingo and signaling on the sideline. The ref, tracking the play, never saw Lamb until the collision sent the four-time Pro Bowler tumbling. And just when Prescott thought that was the gut punch, it got worse.

As Nick Harris reported, “Cowboys OL Saahdiq Charles is down on the field grabbing his lower leg.” With Lamb’s status uncertain and a starting lineman sidelined, what Dak Prescott believed could be a statement year for America’s Team suddenly feels like it’s teetering on the edge.

What’s the future for Dak Prescott and Co

Back in 2023, Dak Prescott lit up defenses, finishing as the MVP runner-up and the fifth-best fantasy QB. But 2024 was a gut punch. A hamstring injury knocked him out for nine games, and the Cowboys’ offense went from fire to flicker. Fantasy managers felt the pain too, watching his production dip to QB19 in eight games. Still, Prescott attacked rehab like he was chasing a fourth-quarter comeback, and when camp rolled in, that same energy exploded back onto the field.

Now, optimism is creeping back into The Star. Analysts are already predicting a bounce-back year. As one put it, “With the strength of the Cowboys’ offense being their pass catchers, Prescott’s numbers could look much more what they looked like in 2023.” Just days ago, CeeDee Lamb added fuel to the hype, saying Dallas can match up with anyone—and it all starts with a healthy Dak, a revamped offense, and unfinished business.

“I like us versus anybody, honestly,” Lamb said during his presser, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Anyone, any room, I don’t care what they be saying in the media. I see it; I ignore it. We’ll see y’all in September… I feel like the league knows what happens when I’m healthy and I have Dak for a whole season. But if you don’t, I will happily show you what it’s going to be like this year.” And his confidence isn’t just about Prescott’s return.

Because Dallas went all-in this offseason. They added George Pickens, a 1,000-yard weapon from Pittsburgh, retooled the backfield with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, and even traded for Joe Milton III as insurance. The optimism feels real—but so does the challenge, especially with the injury shadow now lurking over them.