Dallas Cowboys Announce News on Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens Mid-Game vs. Chargers

After the Philadelphia Eagles‘ win over the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the NFL playoffs and are only playing for pride. However, in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, three players made franchise history, including quarterback Dak Prescott.

CeeDee Lamb joined him and George Pickens in breaking records. The Cowboys shared the news on X:

Prescott completed 11-for-15 passes for 98 yards with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter, when the Cowboys trailed 14-10. The 32-year-old entered the game, throwing for 3,931 yards (second highest in the league), 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Wide receivers Lamb and Pickens also broke some records. The duo surpassed 1,000 receiving yards this year. In doing so, Lamb joins Hall of Famer Michael Irvin to have over 1,000 yards for five consecutive years.

The Cowboys enter this game with a 6-7-1 record, while the Chargers, the No. 5 seed, boast a 10-4 record. Jim Harbaugh can increase their playoff qualifying chances to 99% from 96% with a win in Arlington. Additionally, while the Cowboys will not qualify for the playoffs, this is a notable achievement for Dak Prescott.

Everyone expected him to play this game after his clear message to Brian Schottenheimer. Prescott explained his inclusion even after being eliminated from the playoffs in a conversation with ESPN.

Dak Prescott’s heartfelt message after playoff elimination

The Cowboys’ extremely slim chances of making the playoffs were crushed by Nick Sirianni’s team, who broke a 21-year curse against the Commanders. When asked about his inclusion in the game against the Chargers, this is what Prescott had to say:

“This is my job,” Prescott told ESPN. “This is what I love to do. Sitting out last year and the times before, you don’t take getting to play this game for granted. You play every game to win. You play every game with a chance to go to the playoffs or play in the Super Bowl.”

August 26, 2018: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 before a preseason NFL American Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Arizona defeated Dallas 27-3

He continued, “Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, and if it’s not the case when we take the field or whenever it may be, I’m thankful for the opportunity to play this game. And I’m not going to ever pass it up.”

The quarterback’s comments reflect his professionalism and work ethic. Furthermore, this means that the fans can expect to see Prescott in action in the Cowboys’ final two games against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.