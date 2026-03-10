Dallas Cowboys Announce $3,000,000 Free Agency Decision on DE After Maxx Crosby Trade Fails

Despite a top-tier offense, the Dallas Cowboys struggled to maintain a winning record with a dismal defense. To address this concern, America’s Team attempted to trade for former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. However, after falling short in that pursuit, Jerry Jones and Co. have confirmed a major defensive signing.

“The Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive end Sam Williams on a one-year deal to return to Dallas,” the team’s website confirmed this development.

Williams’ signing comes after the Cowboys missed trading for Maxx Crosby, as they didn’t want to surrender more than one first-round pick. And as per ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens were ready to pay for acquiring the star edge rusher. Hence, after this missed trade, America’s team opted for an in-house option to bolster its defense.

As part of this new one-year contract, the Dallas Cowboys will pay $3 million after a season where Sam Williams recorded 37 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and a sack while playing in all 17 games. This low production has been a trend throughout Williams’ tenure with the Cowboys, with the defensive end totaling 8.5 career sacks and 15 tackles for loss in three years after being drafted in 2022, as he missed the 2024 season with an ACL injury.

While these aren’t top-drawer numbers, with this deal, the franchise is presenting Williams an opportunity to prove his worth, as he has attributes that cannot be taught. His speed off the edge, which he demonstrated by clocking a 21.4 MPH at minicamp just months after tearing his ACL, could be an exciting proposition under Christian Parker, who spoke about using more 3-4 concepts.

“The first thing is we’re going to be multiple,” Parker said of his defensive scheme. “I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it’s about the players that you have. So our core principles, we’ll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

With this new system, Williams could feature in a stand-up pass-rushing role, as he has some experience in that role. During his first two seasons at Ole Miss, he played primarily as a linebacker and racked up 10 sacks before his stellar 2021 senior season, recording 57 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

As improving the defense remains the primary task this offseason, the Sam Williams extension isn’t the only deal the Cowboys’ front office has done. Jerry Jones and Co. have also completed a big trade for a star edge rusher.

Cowboys complete crucial trade after missing out on Crosby

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday that they have acquired Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary in a trade. As a part of this deal, the Packers will receive a 2027 fourth-round pick, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Green Bay drafted Gary from Michigan with the twelfth overall pick in 2019. Since then, Gary has recorded 46.5 sacks over the past seven seasons while securing a Pro Bowl nod in 2024. Last year, Rashan Gary completed his second consecutive season with 7.5 sacks, adding 45 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in 16 games.

With this deal and the Williams extension, the Cowboys have started the offseason well. But the Dallas fans will expect more from Jerry Jones and Co. to continue making such moves, which will hopefully help them make a return to the playoffs and end their 30-year Lombardi Trophy drought.