Dallas Insider Reveals Real Reason Behind Cowboys Halting Contract Talks With Javonte Williams

Following the 2025 campaign, the Dallas Cowboys and running back Javonte Williams opened early discussions about a new deal and made it clear they wanted their leading rusher back in Dallas. At that point, everything pointed toward a smooth extension. However, the talks suddenly cooled off. But they didn’t stall over money or performance, but due to a bizarre logistical hurdle that has left the Cowboys’ front office with no one to negotiate with.

“The Cowboys have tried to take care of business with running back Javonte Williams, but he switched agents and currently doesn’t have one,” the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins wrote. “When the season ended, Cowboys officials started talks with Williams’ agent at the time, then had to halt discussions with the agent change.”

So right now, the front office in Big D has no one to negotiate with. Meanwhile, Williams gave Jerry Jones every reason to lock him up. He logged 252 carries for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, finishing among the league’s top 10 in attempts, rushing yards, and scores. However, production alone does not settle contract numbers, and that is where the real challenge begins for America’s Team.

“The question is what to pay Williams,” Watkins wrote. “Williams made $3 million last season. At least nine running backs average $10 million per season. Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, now entering year 2, is averaging $8.9 million. The Rams’ Kyren Williams signed a contract extension last year worth $33 million with $23 million guaranteed over three years. Is that a good baseline for Williams?”

The market sets a high bar, and Dallas must decide how far it wants to go. Meanwhile, Williams’ value keeps rising. He thrived in Brian Schottenheimer’s system and averaged 4.8 yards per carry, the best mark by a Cowboys starting back since Tony Pollard posted 5.2 in 2022.

Because of his physical style, defenses had to stack the box, something they rarely did against the Cowboys in recent seasons. As a result, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb both crossed the 1,000-yard mark while feasting on lighter coverages. Williams impacts more than the stat sheet. He protects the quarterback, controls tempo, and makes life easier for the passing game in Big D.

So, the Cowboys would be wise to secure him long-term. Otherwise, America’s Team risks repeating a mistake it has made before by letting a key piece walk away.

Insider urges Cowboys not to repeat the same mistake with Javonte Williams

The Cowboys face a familiar dilemma with their star running back. Once again, they have a productive running back heading toward free agency, and they must choose between paying him or letting him walk. Last offseason, they moved on from Rico Dowdle, who later landed with the Carolina Panthers and made the most of his bigger role, including his 234 total yards and a touchdown in a career-best outing during Carolina’s win over the Dolphins last year. This time, the decision centers on Javonte Williams.

Williams arrived as Dowdle’s replacement. Although the Cowboys added Miles Sanders and drafted two more backs, the plan always pointed to Williams leading the room at AT&T Stadium. He embraced that role and delivered, which now forces America’s Team to consider doing the opposite of last year and actually keeping their top running back on the roster.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Matt Bowen believes the choice should be simple. He sees Dallas as the perfect landing spot once free agency opens.

“Williams returning to Dallas makes sense after he rushed for a career-high 1,201 yards in coach Brian Schottenheimer’s offense,” Bowen writes. “With his explosive movement and north/south power, Williams can keep his role as the Cowboys’ lead back and contribute as a pass catcher for quarterback Dak Prescott.”

So, if the Cowboys want to avoid another Dowdle situation, they may need to act decisively this time and keep their proven playmaker right where he fits best.