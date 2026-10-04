“Dallas Never Won This Trade”: Micah Parsons’ Brother Calls Out Jerry Jones After Public Feud

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has consistently defended his decision to trade star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Jones has doubled down on liking the result of the trade, emphasizing that the draft picks brought in key players for their defense. However, over a year after the blockbuster deal, Parsons’ family still harbors strong feelings about how the franchise handled the entire situation.

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Micah’s brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., made that clear earlier when he accused Jerry Jones of “robbing” them, and his latest message shows his view hasn’t changed.

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“Dallas never won this trade idgaf,” Terrence wrote on X on Sunday.

Terrence had previously celebrated what the trade meant for Micah while making it clear that he was unhappy with the Dallas Cowboys.

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“I’m happy about the trade, tbh. Micah, somewhere he truly loved and cherished; wouldn’t have it any other way,” he wrote. “Jerry robbed us in broad daylight, and you all turned on the player and gave Jerry grace.”

His argument has always been that the split was about more than money. Terrence believed Micah wanted respect during the negotiations and that Jones’ decision to deal directly with his brother helped damage their relationship.

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Micah had spent four seasons in Dallas after being selected 12th overall in 2021. He made the Pro Bowl in each season and recorded 52.5 sacks in 63 games before the Cowboys traded him to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

Jones defended the decision as a way to build a better defense and improve the Cowboys’ playoff chances. Parsons later said he wished Jones had allowed his agent, David Mulugheta, to handle the negotiations instead of bringing him directly into the process.

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“I wish that he never brought me into the office and just let the agent speak,” Micah said. “And I wish he hadn’t compromised our relationship.”

Green Bay then gave Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension with $136 million guaranteed. The move ended the contract saga but did not settle the debate over what Dallas received in return.

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That debate resurfaced on television recently. Skip Bayless argued that the Cowboys could be better off with the defensive pieces they have added since moving Parsons, pointing to his concerns about Parsons’ run defense.

“My final point to you is: the last time I saw Micah in 2024 as a Cowboy during the regular season, the Ravens visited Dallas, and they ran for 274 yards,” Bayless said on First Take. “Hey, if you give me Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark in the middle of my defensive line, I’ll take it over Micah Parsons. Thank you very much.”

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Stephen A. Smith strongly disagreed, pointing to what Dallas’ defense has looked like since the trade.

“Something wrong with you right now,” Smith said. “Have you seen the Dallas Cowboys defense over the last year-plus? Are you kidding me? They’ve been one of the worst. That’s why Jerry Jones went and did everything he could.”

The numbers have not made the Cowboys’ case simple. Dallas entered October at 1-2, allowing 1,161 yards through three games while recording only two sacks.

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Parsons has also been unable to provide Green Bay with an answer yet. He remains on the PUP list while recovering from the torn ACL and meniscus he suffered in December 2025.

A return against Dallas in Week 6 had once been viewed as a possibility, but that timeline has slipped. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Parsons is not expected to practice next week and may have to wait until November to make his season appearance. There has been no reported setback, with the Packers continuing to take a cautious approach to his recovery.

That also means his first meeting with Dallas could be pushed back beyond the highly anticipated Week 6 matchup.

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For Terrence, though, the argument does not depend on when his brother returns. More than a year later, he still believes Dallas gave up the wrong player to begin with.