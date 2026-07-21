Dallas Radio Host Says Brian Schottenheimer Lacks His Father Marty’s Ability to Turn the Cowboys’ Fortunes Around

To this day, people walk up to Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and thank him for the impact his father, Marty Schottenheimer, had on their lives. But can Brian match up to his father’s NFL legacy as a head coach?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That question sits under everything Brian Broaddus said on 105.3 The Fan recently. The Dallas radio host was asked whether Schottenheimer is moving the Cowboys in the right direction, and he did not frame Schotty as the kind of hire that changes a team’s ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have not hired a different maker as a head coach,” Broaddus said. “I have questions about this one. I do. I think this guy is great for getting everybody on the same page. I just don’t, man; if he was his old man, I would be so much happier. I don’t think he’s his dad. But what I think he’s very good at smoothing everyone over.”

While Broaddus did admit that Schotty had done “a great job of delegating,” the family comparison is a whole other matter. Marty Schottenheimer’s coaching record gives the argument its weight: 200-126-1 in the regular season, and 18 postseason games. He was a winning coach who just fell short of a Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Brian, he already understands the standard that comes with the name. Around the time the 2025 season kicked off, Schotty had owned up to his new role, and explained the impact his dad had on him.

Imago Washington Redskins head coach Marty Schottenheimer at training camp at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 29, 2001. Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx x cnpphotos056316

“I’ve always wanted to make him proud,” Schottenheimer had said. “I think that was always something when I got into the business, I knew that I had literally two things: It was my word, which I never will break for anybody because it’s too important, and my last name. That was something that he just always beat into my head like, ‘Hey, you know, you’re a Schottenheimer and what you say has to be truth and honor.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where Broaddus’ line lands. He’s not questioning whether Brian Schottenheimer knows the job. Instead, the question is whether he has the kind of edge that changes a franchise instead of just settling it. To that effect, Schotty has already done a lot last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys finished 2024 with a 7-10 record. While the 7-9-1 record wasn’t much better, last season’s Cowboys had a different air about them. The offense came alive with the addition of George Pickens as a proven target for quarterback Dak Prescott alongside CeeDee Lamb, and Dallas created the second-best offense in the league, averaging 391.9 offensive yards per game. But the defense cratered everything Schotty had built over the years, and that led to Dallas parting ways with former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Under the new DC, Christian Parker, the defense has come alive this offseason. Once training camp begins and the pads go on, we will see the full extent of Dallas’ defensive improvements. But Brian isn’t happy with just a strong rebuild; he’s already aiming for a bigger goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Its always something I’ve always dreamed of, you know,” Schotty said on the Twin Takes Podcast recently. “I want to win a Super Bowl. I don’t want to win it for me.”

Schottenheimer noted that he wants to win for his team. He even named Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Quinnen Williams directly. Beyond that, he’s made it clear that the goal is playing in the Super Bowl on February 14th, 2027. And if his team does go the distance and do something Dallas hasn’t been able to do in 30 years, Schotty will make sure he gets a ring for Marty as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve said this from the very beginning,” he said, “when we get our Super Bowl rings, I’ll be getting an extra one for my dad.”

That is the bar now in Dallas. There is no “if” in Brian Schottenheimer’s words, just a firm belief he will make it to the final game. And if the Dallas Cowboys can really break their Super Bowl drought under Brian Schottenheimer’s leadership, he would have finally turned his father’s name into a championship standard of his own.