Dallas Reporter Melts Down Over Jerry Jones’ ‘Idiotic’ Decision After Steelers $123M Move

It all started in the 90s. Letting Jimmy Johnson walk away after winning back-to-back Super Bowls? Yeah, that was the original sin. But it was Jerry Jones, leading arguably the most successful organization in NFL history. What the fans didn’t know back then was that this was just the start of what would become a string of bad decisions, year after year.

Fast forward to 2025, and Jerry Jones might’ve just put the final nail in the coffin. Arguably, the most dominant player in his position is still waiting for his contract. Meanwhile, other teams across the league are locking up their guys without blinking (and for cheaper). And the wait might cost Dallas more than just money.

Micah Parsons is entering his prime. He’s someone who is expected to be Dallas’s cornerstone. They had all the time in the world to renew him last offseason. But what do they do? Chase Rice called out the stupidity. “Micah Parsons is younger than TJ Watt, he’s younger than Garrett. The Cowboys could have signed him last offseason between $33–35m … Now they’re gonna have to overpay for Parsons in a way because he’s gonna become the highest paid non‑QB in the game,” he said.

Exactly. Giving that contract to a 30-year-old? Undoubtedly, TJ Watt is immense. The Steelers knew that Watt was imperative for them. So they went out and locked him up. No matter what it took. Why didn’t the Cowboys do the same for someone who is arguably even more critical?

Dallas has had more than enough time to lock this up. And if they did do it last offseason? They would have saved a chunk of their dollars and cents. According to analyst Paul Cortese, the Cowboys are now staring at a Micah Parsons price tag that’s $28–30 million higher than it would’ve been last year. Being the highest revenue-generating team doesn’t allow you to make unnecessary splashes.

Since 2021, the guy’s got 52.5 sacks and lives in the same conversation as Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, you name it. He still hasn’t reached his ceiling. He’s a game-wrecker, plain and simple. But still? No deal. No long-term security. And we’ve seen this movie before. Remember 2024? Dak had to wait around for his contract while QBs like Burrow, Lawrence, and Jordan Love got their bags. Dallas dragged it out, and in the end, it cost them more. They want to play that game again and will end up paying the same price.

“What has been Howie Roseman’s team strategy? Sign homegrown players early so he can save money later. But Cowboys, Jerry Jones? They would never. Because right now, they are a dumb, idiotic organisation, Senior added.” They really are. It doesn’t end with Micah, either. They could’ve locked up the whole core last offseason. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Parsons. Instead, they waited till August/September.

And now? Watt’s $41 million yearly salary? Well, this is where the number would start for Parsons when he starts negotiating that extension. He has all the leverage in the world. Reports said he’s eyeing a $45 to $50 million a year. If a 30-year-old can reset the market, a 26-year-old in his prime can break it. He won’t settle for any less. When you get down to the details of TJ Watt’s contract? These numbers would seem even crazier.

TJ Watt’s monumental extension and its ripples

Look, we all knew an extension was coming. The fans knew. The analysts did too. Watt simply isn’t a ‘holdout’ kind. We can see why. When Watt signed that three-year, $123 million extension with the Steelers on Thursday, he officially became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. That’s $108 million guaranteed. $41 million a year.

Something funny? This three-year contract almost racks up his brother, JJ Watt‘s, lifetime earnings ($130). And JJ is very clearly…a little jealous. “I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner...,” he wrote on X. Fair enough. JJ shouldn’t be taking his wallet out for anything when he’s with his brother.

December 8, 2024, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ WATT 90 waves to fans before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This deal isn’t just a Dallas thing anymore. It revamped the entire market. He passed Myles Garrett’s $40 million per year deal from earlier this offseason and set a record for edge rushers. Garrett’s contract with the Browns runs through 2030 and totals over $160 million.

When you look at last season, you’d understand why the Steelers emptied their pockets for this extension. 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last season alone. He is a cornerstone, no doubt about it. But you cannot flat-out disregard his age. What happens if he has a fall off this season or even next season? It’s not uncommon at this age.

And Micah? He just got 30 million more in leverage. And he would make that count. Watt did all the talking for him. At the end, it all comes down to Jerry Jones and his poor decision-making. This owner/GM thing might not be working out too well. The man needs a GM. Because no matter how much revenue this team makes, they simply cannot afford to make these ‘idiotic’ decisions.