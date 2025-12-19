DaRon Bland Injury News: Brian Schottenheimer Confirms If Cowboys CB Will Be Back For 2026 Season

Essentials Inside The Story DaRon Bland may be officially out for the rest of the 2025 season

Struggles for Dallas continue as they are on the brink of an elimination

As a rookie in 2022, Bland led the Cowboys with five interceptions

For a player who set an NFL record with five pick-sixes in a season, DaRon Bland’s 2025 campaign is ending not with a bang, but with a trip to the operating room. Now, the Dallas Cowboys have finally clarified if his future is in jeopardy. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a definitive message about his availability for 2026.

“No, it wasn’t an injury,” he said on 103.5 The Fan. “These things happen sometimes when you go and get your foot fixed… over time it wore down. It’s unfortunate for DaRon, but he’s such a great competitor.”

The head coach addressed reports that Bland will need another surgery on his left foot and made it clear this was not the result of a new injury. Schottenheimer further added that he and Bland have spoken multiple times and that the cornerback understands the road ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s gonna do a great job and come back better than before.”

USA Today via Reuters Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs with the ball for a touchdown ahead of Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The timing matters. With only three games left, Bland missed Thursday’s practice and is unlikely to return this week. Another surgery would mark a second straight offseason spent rehabbing the same foot, after a fracture cost him 10 games last year. The injury history explains why the Cowboys are leaning toward shutting him down rather than pushing through the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this setback, the long-term outlook is still bright. When asked if there were concerns about Bland being ready for training camp or the next season, Schottenheimer was quick to respond.

“No,” he said. “We think everything should go great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This season never fully aligned for Bland. He dealt with soreness early, missed time again, and never reached the standard he set during his historic 2023 campaign. That year earned him first-team All-Pro honors and a four-year, $92 million extension. In 2025, he still managed 73 tackles and a pick-six in 12 starts, but availability remained the issue.

The injury also highlights a broader trend in Dallas. The Cowboys have struggled to keep both All-Pro corners on the field together, with Trevon Diggs facing his own IR deadline. As Bland prepares for another rehab, roster decisions loom elsewhere.

While Bland’s season is being preserved for what comes next, the Cowboys are taking a very different approach at quarterback as the present continues to unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys refuse to sit Dak Prescott even as playoff elimination looms

In Dallas, that reality is quickly creeping up. With the possibility of elimination looming before Sunday’s kickoff, one thing is already set in stone: Dak Prescott is still the guy under center, no matter what.

As they head into Week 16, Dallas finds its playoff hopes nearly dashed. The Cowboys have already been knocked out of the Wild Card contention. Philadelphia could seal the NFC East title before Dallas even steps onto the field against the Chargers. Yet, head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn’t considering resting Prescott or giving Joe Milton a shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to win. So the plan would be to play Dak,” Schottenheimer said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

For now, that stance is unwavering. Schottenheimer has left the option open for a change if elimination becomes official, but his message is clear: Dallas isn’t treating these last games like practice runs. The focus is on competition, not just getting through the season.

That approach lands sharply with fans. Prescott is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and could finish top five in MVP voting. He also returned this year from a significant hamstring injury and proved he remains an elite quarterback. The risk, however, is obvious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend alone, the league saw Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons suffer ACL tears. The margin between finishing strong and losing next season before it starts is thin.

For Dallas, a pointless injury would be a disaster. The defense has struggled this season, but the offense has performed well. Prescott has done his part. The team’s future depends on his health.

The Cowboys are optimistic that 2026 can look a lot different. Defensive changes are on the horizon. Personnel upgrades are in the works. A new coordinator might be part of the overhaul. But none of that matters if Prescott is out of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Dallas is committed to keeping No. 4 on the field. Fans might not be thrilled about it, but they get the reasoning. They also feel the anxiety. Winning still counts, even in tough times.