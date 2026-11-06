Cowboys DC Christian Parker Openly Criticizes $92 Million Star Amid Ongoing Struggles

Christian Parker arrived in Dallas with a reputation as a cornerback developer, having worked with Pat Surtain II in Denver. But the NFL has a long history of cornerbacks who got paid on the strength of a spectacular year and then couldn’t repeat it. Take Byron Jones as an example, who landed an $82.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 after consistent performances for the Dallas Cowboys, but failed to match that level of play.

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As it seems, DaRon Bland, a former All-Pro now carrying a $92 million price tag, is being measured against that same standard.

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“I think we need more from him. He knows that. We’ve got some good talks about that. I think he’s battling,” Parker said about Bland, per ESPN’s Todd Archer on X. “The frustrating thing I know for him and for us is there’s been a lot of snaps where he’s been close, the catches are contested. So now it’s about just that final piece of just finishing those plays.

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“And again, corner’s a position where 49 snaps can be right, but one of them can be wrong and you’re in the spotlight in that regard. So just keeping his head in terms of doing that and just keep chipping away. Still got confidence in him that he’s going to. He’s had some good performances this year, so we just got to get back to making that consistent.”

Bland entered the 2026 season with a strong 2025 season performance, where he racked up an NFL career-best 73 tackles in a single season. As a result, Parker, who joined the Cowboys in January in his first role as defensive coordinator, was quite excited to work with Bland & Co.

“And Bland, he’s instinctive with how he takes the ball away at a high rate. You saw that from Sac State to Fresno [State] to now here. I’m excited to do work with those guys,” Parker said in February 2026.

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Bland’s statistical output and coverage metrics through the first eight games have positioned him as a primary weak point in a struggling Dallas passing defense.

According to NFL Pro, Bland has surrendered an NFL-high 438 yards in coverage and has been credited with giving up three to four touchdowns. Opposing quarterbacks are putting up a striking 117.4 to 124.6 passer rating when targeting him.

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Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus has also graded Bland at a 43.1 overall defensive mark, ranking him near the bottom of the league at 91st out of 102 qualified NFL cornerbacks.

In a stark departure from his breakout 2023 season, Bland has not managed to record a single interception through the first half of the 2026 season. On top of that, Bland is under a four-year, $92 million contract, signed in August 2025.

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As a result, Parker is seemingly under pressure with his veteran cornerback struggling. Despite being revamped with a new coordinator and veteran signings, the Cowboys’ defensive unit is still failing to gain momentum in the 2026 season. As such, they rank last in the league, leaking 385.4 average yards per game.

Due to this, Dallas stands on a 3-5 record. That said, it will be interesting to see how Parker takes things forward and improves the problems in the defense heading into the second half of the season.