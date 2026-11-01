Cowboys Dealt Devastating Injury Blow as TE Ruled Out Against Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys faced a 33-30 loss against the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 8 matchup, and it came with an injury setback. Dak Prescott‘s offense can now face a depth issue at tight end, as Dallas is dealing with injuries at the position. And now, losing a major player in its passing attack can make things difficult for the Cowboys’ plans as they head into the next stretch of the season.

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“Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson left their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals early and is out for the remainder of the game,” according to RJ Coyle of The Dallas Morning News.

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Ferguson got an ankle injury during Dallas’ opening offensive possession. The tight end entered the locker room with the training staff, with uncertainty around his return. Still, he made his way back on the field before he was eliminated for the remainder of the game. The 27-year-old did not even record a reception or even a target before his departure.

This injury is very concerning for Dallas because Ferguson is an important receiving option for Prescott. Through these seven games, he had recorded 17 receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns. These numbers are still below his usual production. His presence gives the Cowboys an option in the passing game that maintains flexibility on offense.

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Since the Cowboys have to manage without him, their available depth makes the situation even more complicated. Luke Schoonmaker was already inactive against the Cardinals because of his groin injury, leaving Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell as the only two healthy tight ends available on the roster.

Now, with Ferguson no longer available, Spann-Ford took on his position. Mitchell can also get chances as Dallas tries to divide the responsibilities among the remaining options. This situation puts pressure on the Cowboys’ offense, especially if Ferguson’s recovery takes longer.

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Spann-Ford recorded four receptions for 31 yards against the Cardinals. James Mitchell also stepped into the field as he recovered Javonte Williams’ fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, which was remarkable.

Even after taking a 17-3 lead, the Cowboys lost to the Cardinals, who made a comeback, leaving the Cowboys with another disappointing result. Prescott completed 19 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

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“Disappointing. Very frustrating. Knowing that you’re better than that and going out there and not putting a performance close to your standard or even the expectations or what you thought could do and expected to do against this team…They kicked our a-s,” Prescott said after the loss.

CeeDee Lamb led the team in receiving with seven catches for 58 yards, and George Pickens finished with two catches for 48 yards. Still, the performance was not enough to win. Now the Cowboys have dropped down to 3-5.

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For now, the Cowboys will monitor Ferguson’s ankle and wait for further details on the seriousness of the injury. With Schoonmaker also suffering an injury, the team can face a shortage at tight end if Ferguson is forced to miss more games.