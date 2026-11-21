Brian Schottenheimer won’t find a full roster this week either. Schottenheimer has lost three starters in two weeks, and the Dallas Cowboys (4-6) must face the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 without any of them. Two left the 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with ankle sprains, and one player is already ruled out with a knee injury. The losses cut across both sides of the ball, so there is no single spot to patch.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Cowboys have ruled out CB DaRon Bland, RG Tyler Booker, TE Jake Ferguson, S P.J. Locke, and WR Jonathan Mingo against the Tennessee Titans,” Sleeper Cowboys posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of them practiced, so nobody should be surprised. The timing is the real problem, because the Cowboys play twice in five days and will need every healthy body they can find.

Start with the two starters who went down against San Francisco. Both were sent for imaging, and Schottenheimer kept his explanation simple.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s get through the film, the imaging of the film, meaning the X-rays and MRIs and stuff like that,” Schottenheimer said.

Here’s the tough part about the news on Booker and Bland. Both players were diagnosed with high ankle sprains, which are usually the most stubborn kind of ankle injury and tend to keep players out for roughly four to six weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Booker’s situation does come with a little hope, though. Ian Rapoport reported that the team believes he could return sooner than that window suggests. Some history supports it, since Booker missed just three games with a similar injury last season.

However, there is no timetable for his return yet, and the team hasn’t said whether injured reserve is on the table. For now, T.J. Bass will have to hold the line steady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bland’s night was stranger. He arrived with an ankle problem and was a game-time decision, but he looked fine in his pregame workout and was cleared to play. Then, on a first-quarter touchdown catch by Deebo Samuel Sr., he hurt his other ankle and never returned.

Schottenheimer walked through it afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[It was a] different ankle,” Schottenheimer said. “He worked out pregame and looked great. They threw the screen [pass] down there for the touchdown, and the O-lineman came out and [Bland] just got [his ankle] caught between him and the ground.”

Losing a former All-Pro leaves one more hole in a secondary that has struggled to slow opposing offenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferguson’s absence has been building for a couple of weeks. The top tight end caught the opening touchdown in Indianapolis, then suffered a PCL sprain and MCL damage in his left knee during the third quarter.

NBC Sports’ Rivers McCown notes that the injury opens the door for Brevyn Spann-Ford to see more work at tight end.

“Ferguson has now missed two weeks with this injury and has not practiced at all in the interim, leaving his status for a short turnaround Week 12 highly questionable. It is wheels up in the TE2 ranks for Brevyn Spann-Ford,” McCown wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense and receiver room have their own problems. Locke entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season, and Mingo is still sidelined by lingering ankle and foot issues.

The list still isn’t finished. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham showed up on Friday’s report with hip and groin injuries and is questionable, which leaves the linebacker rotation unsettled.

Luke Schoonmaker is questionable with an illness after missing practice. Shavon Revel Jr. also had an illness but practiced and carries no designation. Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is questionable to finally return from injured reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is some good news, though. Outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku will play despite the ankle injury that pulled him from the Colts game early.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. missed the Indianapolis game with a foot injury, was listed as questionable against the 49ers, and will play again. Safety Malik Hooker (groin) and Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) are also set to suit up.

Put it all together, and the Cowboys are still absorbing damage from the 49ers and Colts games while trying to prepare for Tennessee. With so many key pieces unavailable, Sunday becomes an immediate test for both sides of the roster.