Dallas has not forgotten how different its defense looked before DeMarvion Overshown’s ACL injury in 2024. After a Week 10 reset, the Cowboys have announced his status for the Raiders game, and Overshown has now confirmed the role he expects to play in his long-delayed return.

“We talked about it, and you know, that’s what you want to do. Coming off of any injury, I feel like, especially for a guy that ain’t played in 300-and-some days, just ramping them up and getting to it,” the linebacker said to Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. “But we already know, man… It’s winning-football time. When the time comes, when the situation comes, if I’m at that play count or that limit, if it’s a play that needs to be made, I’ve got to be on the field.”

Overshown incurred the injury back in December 2024 in the 4th quarter, when he was playing in a 27-20 loss to the Bengals. He tore his anterior cruciate, medial collateral, and posterior cruciate ligaments, which completely ruled him out of the season.

After a hiatus of over 300 days, Overshown could make a return on the road for the Week 11 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Per the team’s injury report that was released on Saturday, Overshown recorded full participation throughout the week.

A return on his part could come as much-needed relief. Things couldn’t have gone any worse for the Dallas Cowboys this year. The team’s beleaguered defense has struggled against stronger opponents like the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, losing by a huge margin.

At a time when the Cowboys are allowing almost 30.8 points per game on average, Overshown’s arrival could certainly help. It is one of the worst records in the history of the franchise, something that Jones or Overshown is not proud of. While he makes his return, the young linebacker wants to dedicate his playtime to the fallen Cowboy Marshawn Kneeland and make an impact.

DeMarvion navigates through Kneeland’s loss ahead of the Cowboys’ return

Being a dynamic playmaker, Overshown does not want to take things for granted. He joined the Cowboys’ practice in the last week of October and vowed to give it all.

“It’s a way of life, you play with a passion and that energy,” Overshown stated. “When you’re able to do it again, you never take it for granted.”

Speaking after Friday’s practice, Overshown admitted he is working through a difficult mix of emotions as he navigates performance anxiety and the grief that continues to shape his days. He opened up on how game nights have always triggered something deeper in him.

“I feel like that’s my moment to power up. I feel like I’m a transformer,” he said. “I just start shaking.”

Overshown has found a way to turn pain into purpose, believing his return can help carry Kneeland’s legacy forward. He went on to emphasize playing hard for sixty minutes.

“One of the best ways we can honor him is by continuing his dream, continuing his legacy,” he said, “Smile while doing it.”

The Cowboys have not confirmed whether he will be on a pitch count, but Overshown made one thing clear. If the game is on the line, he wants to be on the field. On Monday night, every snap he takes will be driven by a mission far greater than a box score.