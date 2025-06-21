Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown’s Return Date Confirmed as DC Plans Without LB

It started as a flash. A blur in white and navy, tearing down the sideline during his second preseason game — a rookie linebacker turning heads, cementing a spot that had eluded others before him. Then came the pivot. The misstep. The pop. And just like that, DeMarvion Overshown’s 2023 campaign ended before it truly began. The Cowboys’ camp darling was on the shelf with a torn ACL, his story paused before it could really be written.

Fast forward to 2024: Overshown came back with a point to prove. His pick-six on Thanksgiving against the Giants was more than just a personal milestone. It felt like vindication. But football, ever cruel, dealt another blow. In Week 14, Overshown went down awkwardly while chasing a screen pass against the Bengals. Torn ACL. Torn MCL. Torn PCL. The Cowboys announced the worst on December 10: he’d miss the remainder of the season — and possibly the start of the next.

Six months later, that same linebacker is back on his feet. Literally. In a recent video posted by Overshown and reshared by analyst Brandon Loree, the Cowboys LB was seen performing lateral agility drills — a testament to a recovery that’s ahead of schedule. Thanksgiving 2025. That’s the date circled in red. Overshown wants to be back on the field against the Chiefs. “There’s still a hill to climb,” Loree noted. “But Agent 0 is well on his way.”

DeMarvion Overshown’s promise falls well within the standard 9–12 month recovery timeline. Surgery came in late December 2024. That gives him about 11 months. Ambitious? Sure. But Overshown’s 2024 performance suggests he thrives on ambition. In 13 games (12 starts), he racked up 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 sacks, and a 23-yard pick-six. He was a heat-seeking missile in defense — a guy with both range and attitude.

The Cowboys and DC Matt Eberflus could use some of that right now.

Cowboys looking into alternatives for DeMarvion Overshown

Micah Parsons is the Cowboys’ best linebacker. That’s not up for debate. But that comes with the caveat of being so in name more than on the field. In reality, he’s a full-time edge rusher — a chaos artist off the edge. Which leaves a glaring hole in the actual LB room. Overshown was supposed to be the guy. But injuries have complicated that timeline, again.

New DC Matt Eberflus has turned to familiar faces and undervalued veterans to stabilize the unit. The Cowboys traded for Kenneth Murray, banking on his first-round pedigree. They signed Jack Sanborn — who thrived under Eberflus in Chicago. He isn’t flashy, but he knows the system, and that gives him an inside track to start.

Then there’s Marist Liufau, last year’s third-round pick, who filled in admirably after Overshown’s injury. Quiet but physical, Liufau finished 2024 with 50 tackles (30 solo), 1.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles across 17 games (9 starts). Not to be forgotten are Shemar James and Damone Clark, both of whom will fight for snaps. This group doesn’t scream dominance, at least not yet. But it might not have to.

In the NFC East, the Eagles currently hold the edge in linebacker depth. The Giants are a wildcard, depending on rookie Abdul Carter’s development. But if Overshown does make it back by Thanksgiving, the Cowboys’ unit — pairing his speed and instinct with Parsons’ disruption — could easily vault to the top.

Until then, it’s about holding the line. Eberflus will rotate and experiment. Murray will try to tap into his draft-day promise. Sanborn will do the dirty work. And all of them, in their own way, are just keeping the seat warm. Because when Agent 0 returns, this linebacker room won’t be a question mark — it could be the Cowboys’ next great strength.