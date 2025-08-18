Desperate Dallas: 5 QBs Cowboys Must Target After Joe Milton’s Meltdown vs. Ravens

It felt like déjà vu for Dallas last Saturday night. Except this time, the nightmare was wearing Cooper Rush’s old No. 10 jersey. The Cowboys handed the preseason keys to Joe Milton III, a second-year gunslinger with a cannon arm, uncontainable potential… and, as the Ravens soon found out, a habit of turning promise into panic. After the 31-13 disaster, one thing became crystal clear. Milton wasn’t the answer behind Dak Prescott’s certified arm.

Milton finished 9-of-18 for 122 yards with one interception. And that came late in the second quarter, just one play after Kemon Hall picked off Rush, giving Dallas an opening to either even things up or cut Baltimore’s lead to a single score heading into halftime. Instead, Milton forced a throw that he shouldn’t have. “If it wasn’t for the interception, I feel like it would’ve been a smooth C-plus. But right now I still feel like I give myself a D. Just because I got to clean my eyes up.” But what now?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A familiar fumble: Dallas’ backup QB roulette

The Cowboys’ tryst with backup QBs reads like a cautionary tale. Last year, Dak Prescott’s hamstring gave out, and Rush was dependable. But now, he’s in Baltimore. Trey Lance? Still unfinished, as Dallas learned the expensive way. Joe Milton’s story (electric arm, raw execution) feels eerily similar.

AD

HC Brian Schottenheimer noted that it’s not all Milton’s fault. “They got him. They fooled him a little bit on the safety on the third down there. But it’s not all on Joe. We didn’t run it well, we didn’t help him with a couple plays that could’ve settled him down.” But for Milton, the damage extends beyond his own stat line. It’s affecting roster hopefuls. While Dallas waited for that rocket arm to show its skills, drives stalled, throws sailed, and would-be audition catches went missing on tape.

Still, if the preseason is about opportunity and preparation, the moment has come for Dallas to pivot. Prescott’s injury history makes it more urgent. As Mike Florio summed it up, “Prescott missed 11 games in 2020, one game in 2021, five games in 2022, and nine games in 2024. They’re not notice that Prescott could be injured again and miss some time, again.” It’s a fire alarm in a division loaded with pass rushers and playoff rivalries. The Cowboys front office, once enchanted by the big-arm, dual-threat upside prototype, finds itself scrambling for answers beyond their roster.

Who saves Dallas when the clock strikes midnight?

Desperation breeds creativity. Following Joe Milton’s preseason disaster, Jerry Jones might just be moved to snag a new QB to bolster the roster. But who could it be?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carson Wentz, free agent: Wentz isn’t the MVP candidate of old, but as a 32-year-old who started (however briefly) for the Chiefs, he represents steadiness, experience, and the ability to run the offense in a pinch. As Christopher Kline notes, “Wentz would at least give the Cowboys some stability in case Prescott suffers more bad luck on the injury front. – He’s nothing special, but he’s a cheap (and available) free agent who can get the job done in a pinch.”

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles : In-division deals are rare, but McKee completed 66.7% for 323 yards, 4 TDs, and 0 picks in two regular-season games, plus a sharp cameo against Dallas. If Philly can be tempted by a Day 3 pick, McKee might offer the highest upside of any tradeable backup in the league. In-division deals are rare, but McKee completed 66.7% for 323 yards, 4 TDs, and 0 picks in two regular-season games, plus a sharp cameo against Dallas. If Philly can be tempted by a Day 3 pick, McKee might offer the highest upside of any tradeable backup in the league.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns: Sanders slipped to the 5th round and now sits 4th in on a crowded Cleveland chart that includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Tyler Huntley , and Deshaun Watson. He’s shown flashes in camp and followed it up with a strong preseason performance. Should the Browns decide to make cuts in the QB room, Sanders could give Dallas a raw but intriguing insurance policy.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, , Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson, New York Giants: Both former starters offer proven experience, but a higher price and with well-known volatility. If the Giants decide to give their rookie orBoth former starters offer proven experience, but a higher price and with well-known volatility. If the Giants decide to give their rookie Jaxson Dart the reins to the franchise, one of the veterans could be available for a trade.

Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns: With their rookies showing potential, the Browns could decide to keep both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel as developmental prospects. Roster cuts are coming soon. The Browns could decide to bet on one of the veterans and let the other one go.

Second act: The path forward

The Cowboys are loaded with weapons. The defense will be locked in if Micah Parsons sticks around. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will headline a receiving crop that just needs a QB to get them the ball. But if the unthinkable happens (Prescott’s injury history says it’s a ‘when’, not ‘if’), Dallas risks watching its season unravel. For a franchise that has seen the downfall of promising campaigns thanks to backup QBs, the season isn’t about hype. It’s about survival.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams Aug 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Dallas Cowboys on the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20250809_jko_aj4_079

Can the front office admit the Joe Milton experiment is a bust and pay the asking price for steadier hands? If the right call is made, hope lives. If not, history repeats itself: louder, angrier, and more public than ever. The clock is ticking in Dallas. For this team, the next move could mean the difference between another wasted year and one last desperate run for glory.