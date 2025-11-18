Cowboys Legend Calls for Matt Eberflus’ Firing & Sends Strong Contract Message to George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense finally saw some improvement with newcomers as they clinched a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, this development couldn’t end the criticism for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Former Cowboys player Dez Bryant suggested that the team owner, Jerry Jones, should consider firing the DC.

“If I were Jerry… I would respectfully go in a different direction than DC Eberflus,” he said.

“Not because he’s a bad coach. I would offer Al Harris the DC job and let him find his defensive support. You have to be the best at what’s current.”

Now, the chatter about considering Al Harris for the job of the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator was loud earlier in the season. Harris has been an assistant coach since 2020, and under his guidance, cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland have made remarkable records.

Diggs recorded 11 interceptions in 2021, while Bland made a league record of most pick-sixes in a single season in 2023. He is currently the passing game coordinator for the Chicago Bears. Naturally, there’s interest in whether Harris could elevate the team as a DC.

However, this is unlikely to happen this season. Bryant may have simply shared his thoughts on the Cowboys vs. Raiders game, but this topic has been debated over the past few weeks.

The Cowboys’ defense had struggled, giving up more than 2,000 yards this season, with both the run and pass defense facing criticism. But now, with dominant additions to the roster like defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the return of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, Eberflus’ defense seems to have come back to life.

Moreover, both Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones have expressed their confidence in Eberflus. Jones has even confirmed they have no plans to move on from the coach. Still, opinions will always exist.

Bryant’s message also wasn’t just directed at Eberflus. He was also speaking to Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

Dex Bryant urged George Pickens to take a pay cut

Pickens is currently in the final year of his four-year rookie deal from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making his future one of the hottest topics surrounding the Cowboys. With no agreement in place yet, Bryant has urged Pickens to stay in Dallas, even if it means taking a pay cut.

He believes that it would be more valuable for his résumé and career.

“George Pickens..I want you to understand that whenever it’s time to negotiate your new contract, your legacy will be worth more than being the highest-paid wide receiver. If you stayed with Cowboys,” he said. “There’s a lot more to the thought process, but think about it.”

This may also be Bryant’s way of trying to prevent history from repeating itself this time. Pickens shares the same agent as Parsons. And the drama between the Cowboys and Parsons is not a secret. This has raised more questions about the WR’s future.

Pickens has grown into a crucial piece of the offense and a top target for quarterback Dak Prescott. He recorded 58 receptions for 908 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

And as per ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Cowboys could consider using the franchise tag on him. And the rate could go up to $29 million. However, unless the team confirms this approach, speculations about Pickens’ next deal will only continue to make the rounds on social media.