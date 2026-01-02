Dez Bryant Unloads on Jerry Jones & Cowboys Over ‘Blackmailing,’ Defends Micah Parsons in Negotiations

The Jerry Jones–Micah Parsons tension was supposed to fade once Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. But it hasn’t. If anything, it’s lingered in a different form. Fans have largely sided with Parsons. Much of the media, predictably, has leaned toward Jones. And former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant didn’t hesitate to make it clear where he stands.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When a host on the Shan & RJ podcast took a shot at Parsons for playing the victim after backing out once Jones accepted his contract terms, Bryant responded pretty bluntly. He accused the media of protecting the owner and called out what he sees as the real power dynamic at play.

“This is where my hate for the Cowboys comes in. (Btw I bleed blue with passion) You media guys are on Jerry’s payroll in some form or fashion to be speaking this way,” Bryant wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryant went further, saying Parsons never should have been negotiating directly with Jones to begin with. In his view, most NFL players aren’t educated on the business side well enough to protect themselves, and the system is designed that way. It works when players don’t know better. When they start to learn, the tone changes.

“This machine is built to capitalize off our ignorance..but as soon as we get educated a tad bit.. the blackmailing..you know the s–t I’m talking about… just wish them well and that’s it… some of us learn and don’t lose ourselves… thankfully,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offseason between Jones and Parsons was messy. There were public comparisons between Parsons’ loyalty and Dak Prescott’s, even though the two situations were nothing alike. There were comments about Parsons’ conditioning. There was the claim that even if Micah stayed, he wouldn’t really be there because he missed six games last season.

Jones took several swings, and Parsons heard all of them. Bryant sees it through a player’s eyes. That’s why he’s defending Parsons now, and it’s why this stance doesn’t come out of nowhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dez never learned how to stay quiet when contracts and narratives were involved. Back in 2019, he openly pushed back when Jones tried to negotiate with him directly, calling it “unfair pressure” on a player who was just trying to make the right decision. Years later, not much has changed.

This is a developing story…