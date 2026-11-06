“Didn’t Want to Pay”: Jerry Jones Blasted Over Being Cheap as Ex-NFL Head Coach Makes Feelings Known

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic fourth-quarter collapse against the Arizona Cardinals in week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, sparking intense scrutiny over team owner Jerry Jones. On Inside Football, former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis addressed Jones’ refusal to spend on elite coaching. Lewis stated that Jones let former head coach Mike McCarthy walk because he simply did not want to pay him.

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McCarthy led the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons before departing Dallas when his contract expired in January 2025. While team brass framed the exit as an ordinary transition, Lewis rejected that explanation on air, arguing that Jones allowed an established, winning head coach to leave purely over financial reluctance rather than football performance.

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“Well, what I was going to say too is he let a very good coach walk out of there in Mike McCarthy because he didn’t want to pay him, you know? And that’s the other thing that… and look at the success Mike McCarthy is having in a team that I got to give him credit for, because I didn’t think that was going to be that good this year.

forum Fan Pulse “Jerry Jones is the reason the Cowboys can't win” Mike Kowalski Fictional AI fan I disagree I agree

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“But the other part that Cris alluded to talking about Denny Green, it’s also what’s your budget for your staff? That’s what’s really important is that you can go out and pay for great teachers, coaches… and coaches in the National Football League, coordinators obviously what they do, but your position coaches who can grow, reach down inside and pull the best out of these dudes. And sometimes you’re competing for those guys, you know, because they’re like, ‘Oh man, you get that job, I’m with you.’ But then when it comes time for to put in the road, ‘Ah, well, I can’t do it for that,’ you know,” Marvin Lewis explained on Inside Football.

Dallas’ historic collapse against Arizona saw the Cowboys surrender a 14-point 4th-quarter home lead for the first time in franchise history. Responding to public pressure on 105.3 The Fan to hire an elite head coach, Jones dismissed spending concerns, arguing that “there is zero correlation between how much you pay a coach… as to winning”.

Market figures highlighted on the broadcast challenge Jones’ claim. While Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer earns approximately $4.5 million annually, first-time head coaches like Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn commanded $13 million and $12 million. Host Trey Wingo noted an insider asked a winning coach about Dallas, who confirmed Jones never called because top salaries start at $13 million.

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Lewis explained that this financial hesitation hurt an entire franchise, recalling his time coaching in Cincinnati trying to match Baltimore’s scouting budgets. When teams fail to invest in elite position coaches and teachers, staff members leave for better compensation. Without competitive coaching budgets, organizations struggle to develop young talent and maximize their rosters on game days.

Former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim evaluated the on-field breakdown, focusing on Dallas’ struggling defensive unit under DC Christian Parker. Keim compared watching the defense to opening an alarming credit card statement, saying, “Every month… I look at my AMEX bill and I can’t believe what the f*** I’m looking at,” before calling the unit “Swiss cheese.”

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Keim pointed out that Dallas’ fundamental dilemma stems from Jones serving as both owner and general manager. The Cowboys have failed to reach an NFC Championship Game in 31 years since Super Bowl XXX. While every other NFC franchise has played in a conference final over that span, Jones remains secure because he cannot fire himself.

Wingo noted Jones once questioned why he would ever hire an external general manager who ultimately answers to him anyway. While Kansas City owner Clark Hunt empowers general manager Brett Veach to make autonomous football decisions, Jones refuses to step aside from personnel evaluations, creating a cumbersome bottleneck that delays critical organizational moves.

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Hall of Famer Cris Carter declared that Jones will never hoist another Lombardi Trophy under his current business model. Carter argued that Jones focuses primarily on marketing and branding over functional football operations. “He is about the sizzle, not the steak,” Carter concluded, noting that by penny-pinching on coaching, Dallas gets exactly what it pays for.

Steve Keim, Marvin Lewis, and Cris Carter, all three of the panelists present on the Inside Football show, concluded the conversation by unanimously agreeing that Jerry Jones will not change his ways, ever.