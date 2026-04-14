Disgruntled $30M CB Linked to Cowboys After New DC Rips Up Matt Eberflus’ Playbook

Essentials Inside The Story The Dallas Cowboys may have found a solution to a glaring defensive issue

A long-time Indianapolis Colts standout is now seeking a fresh start

A new system is taking shape under fresh leadership

The Dallas Cowboys are wasting little time addressing their defensive struggle ahead of the 2026 season, and now a potential trade option could be the answer they have been looking for. With the new defensive coordinator Christian Parker pulling off major moves, Dallas has now emerged as a landing spot for an Indianapolis Colts cornerback, who has already requested his trade.

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“As for potential landing spots [for Kenny Moore II], I think Dallas would be one, with the nickel being an important piece in new coordinator Christian Parker’s defense,” noted the NFL writer Albert Breer. “And the Cowboys having a hole after Jourdan Lewis’s departure to the Jaguars last year.”

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Kenny Moore II mutually agreed with the Colts, seeking a trade for the 2026 campaign, which will be his final year with the two-time Super Bowl champions. The possible trade would end his nine-year tenure at Indianapolis, which began in 2017.

The CB signed a $30 million contract extension in 2024 for three years, paying him an average salary of $10 million a year. In the final year of his contract, his base salary is $9.4 million, while his cap hit is $13.11 million. Nevertheless, it doesn’t include guaranteed money, which could be a reason behind the mutual trading decision.

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As the Cowboys are emerging as the potential new home for the cornerback, the Colts will carry a financial burden in this deal. Trading him before June 1 would cost the franchise dead money of about $6 million. On the other hand, a post-June 1 trade would push that price to almost half at $3.2 million.

Spending nine years at the Colts, the 30-year-old has featured in 132 games, starting 111. From his second season onwards, he established himself as a regular starter. In his full career with the Blue and White, he has logged 649 total tackles and 11.5 sacks. Additionally, he has six forced fumbles to his name.

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However, the 2025 season saw his opportunities shrink significantly, as he started only half of the 14 games he played. The fewer games also affected the production of the 2021 Pro-Bowler, and it could be another reason he is looking for a new start elsewhere.

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As Moore’s name circulated in Cowboys’ trade discussions, he could easily shine in Christian Parker’s new system, particularly at the nickel cornerback position, a glaring hole yet to be filled after the exit of the veteran Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

While the Cowboys tried filling up Lewis’ shoes with DaRon Bland, it proved to be an unsuccessful move, as he preferred playing outside more. This is where Moore’s signing could be a game-changer for Christian Parker because he is regarded as one of the elite slot defenders in the league today. Given the 30-year-old has only a year left in his contract, the Colts might get a Day 3 NFL draft pick, potentially a 4th or 5th rounder from this trade.

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If Moore lands in Dallas, he will be playing a new defensive system under Christian Parker, which will be drastically different from last season’s play that contributed to the Cowboys’ defensive struggles.

The Cowboys move on from Matt Eberflus’ blueprint

Last season, Jerry Jones brought in former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as the new defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, but the plan backfired. He followed the 4-3 base, a system the franchise had been following since 2012. Following the base, the franchise ranked at the bottom, giving away most points in the league (511 points). Moreover, they held the same spot in the passing defense.

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The new Cowboys DC Christian Parker is set to rip up Eberflus’ playbook, introducing the 3-4 base after 13 years. Although 3-4 remains the base, he is set to switch to 4-3 spacing and 4-2-5 nickel, depending on the opponent, while remaining unpredictable.

“So our core principles, we’ll be a 3-4 by nature,” said Parker shortly after his hiring earlier this year. “But 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

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Unlike Eberflus’ HITS (Hustle, Intensity, Takeaways and playing Smart) principle, the nickel cornerback role is crucial in Parker’s new system, which is why a versatile player like Kenny Moore could turn out to be a useful weapon. The Cowboys have already signed defensive players like Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, Otito Ogbonnia, and Derion Kendrick, showing Jerry Jones’ aggressiveness to reshape the entire defensive unit.