“Don’t Mess With Mama”: Cowboys Take Subtle Jab at Jayden Daniels’ Mom in Schedule Release Video

The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders will clash twice this season and add more spice to their rivalry. The teams are set to first battle on 20 September 2026, at 4:25 pm ET, with the next game scheduled for Week 18. But with more than four months left for their first game, the Cowboys decided to take a jibe at the Commanders’ quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and his mother, Regina Jackson.

In the full video released by the Cowboys, the three Tylers on the Cowboys’ offensive line (Tyler Booker, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Smith) form the “Tyler Intelligence Agency”, spy on each team on their schedule through a double agent (usually named Tyler). Now, things became a wee bit crazy when it came to the Washington Commanders’ sequence.

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“Location, Washington D.C.. Agent, Tyler Owens, safety. Mission, convince quarterback to join Hinge,” an AI voice announced in the cinematic reveal that the Cowboys shared on social media. “The QB shows a pattern of throwing himself into harmful situations. In response, he’s well protected both on and off the field. Be careful.” And the video ended with, “Don’t mess with mama.”

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The Cowboys opted for a high-stakes secret agent theme for their game reveal against the Washington Commanders. They set up different missions, objectives, and intent for each opponent. When it came to Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Cowboys trolled his close relationship with his mother, Regina, by showing that the mission was to ‘convince quarterback to join Hinge.’

For a broader context, Regina, who also acts as Jayden’s agent, has always been in the headlines for being overprotective of her son and can sometimes become overbearing. There is also a perception that Regina prevents her son from dating so that he doesn’t lose his focus and no one gets in the way of his career, given his financial status.

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Some reports also believe that Regina is too involved in her son’s life, as she is mostly seen with him at all social events and public appearances, with a Florida nightclub appearance during F1’s Miami Grand Prix weekend gaining traction. And then another public appearance at a USC game prompted ‘helicopter mom’ accusations, even though the quarterback was seen busy conversing with JuJu Watkins.

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Nevertheless, during her appearance on The Pivot Podcast last year, Jackson shut down all the trolls and made it clear that Jayden Daniels “can date. He can live free. He makes his own decisions… However, he does value my opinion.”

She also explained that her intention is not to stop her son from living his life or controlling him. Rather, it’s the fact that Jayden is a famous public figure and has access to the kind of money that many people won’t have.

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“That should be every parent’s biggest fear. You’re a public figure. Your dollar amount is attached to your name. You never know who is really there for you and against you.” She continued adding that, “every athlete’s parents should want them surrounded by good humans, whether it’s significant others or friends.”

Regina wants Daniels to be surrounded by people with no malicious intent and to carry values that will keep Jayden on the right path.

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And while the Cowboys chose to ragebait Jaden Daniels and his mom with their schedule release video, it isn’t the first time that one of the two teams has done so. The two NFC East teams have been rivals for decades now. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are also going International this year, as they are scheduled for a historic matchup with the Ravens in Week 3.

The Dallas Cowboys will go International in the 2026 season

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. The Cowboys last faced the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, when they lost 28-25. In addition to this being a fierce rivalry match-up, the 2026 schedule is also taking Dallas abroad for their first international game since 2014.

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The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. The iconic game will also serve as the NFL’s first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. And while the Cowboys tried to delay an International game for as long as they could, it looks like the weeks following their game against the Ravens will be crazy hectic.

A week later, the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Houston Texans on a Sunday, without much of a rest. Then, they will follow up with a short week game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and visit the Packers and Eagles over the next two weeks.