“Don’t Say Anything”: Brian Schottenheimer Sends Clear Message to George Pickens After Cowboys’ WR Breaks Silence Over Embarrassing Result

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 NFL season with a fresh set of hopes, but their opener ended in a loss to the New York Giants. During the loss, wide receiver George Pickens was responsible for some costly drops, finishing with just three catches for 28 yards.

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Out of those drops, two proved particularly costly for Dallas. The first came late in the first quarter on a deep in-breaking route, when the Cowboys led 7-0. The second came in the first half, with 1:25 minutes left on the clock, when Dak Prescott threw a 30-yard pass that landed directly over Pickens’ shoulder, right between the numbers.

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This unforced error cost the Cowboys a 28-20 Week 1 win, which Pickens believes was his fault. But their head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, still has full faith in George Pickens.

“I don’t say anything to George. George will be just fine,” Schottenheimer told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s gonna usually catch that ball going down the sideline and probably pull through it, then jump over people and spin and then jump into the end zone. So, I don’t worry about George.”

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Pickens’ performance last year backs up Schottenheimer’s dismissal of his mistakes. After being traded to the Cowboys, Pickens appeared in all 17 games last season, scoring nine touchdowns and totaling 1,429 yards. Previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he maintained similar production since his draft in 2022.

Likewise, Pickens is also not so worried about those drops. The wide receiver addressed these drops as the team prepares for Week 2.

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“It’s football. You’re gonna have something here. You’re gonna have something there. But you definitely wanna limit those, and to make the big plays, because that’s what I know what I’m capable of,” Pickens said on Wednesday.

Instead of dwelling on mistakes and running from accountability, Pickens acknowledged that “Football is football,” he said, “and I’m just trying to get better,” before turning his attention to their division rival, the Washington Commanders.

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“It’s definitely urgent, because it’s [another] division game, such as the Giants was,” Pickens added. “We definitely need to nail down our Ps and Qs. I think that’s the mindset that people are honing in now.”

Apart from these drops, the Cowboys experienced a total defensive meltdown post first half. After Pickens’ drop, Dak Prescott threw a costly interception to Jevon Holland. But instead of taking the lead before halftime, the Giants capitalized instantly and went up 14-7, breaking the Cowboys’ trail.

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Putting the Week 1 results behind them, the Cowboys are now gearing up with a 0-1 record to face the Washington Commanders in the Week 2 game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.