Cowboys Draft Bust Jaydon Blue Lands With Bitter NFC Rival Hours After Release

Things quickly went off the rails for Jaydon Blue after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys’ backup squad. However, Blue isn’t done yet, as he has now joined his former team’s archrivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Eagles have signed RB Jaydon Blue to the practice squad, according to ESPN,” Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr Parks said on X. “I think this is a player worth using a practice squad spot on. Blue was a 5th-round pick just last year. The Eagles clearly liked him as a draft prospect, bringing him in for a top-30 visit. Now they get him in their building just a year later on a practice squad spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles and Cowboys, on the other hand, have been rivals in the NFC East for decades, facing each other 134 times. Both teams went through difficult stretches in their early years. Dallas did not have a winning season from 1960 to 1965, while Philadelphia struggled to post a winning record from 1967 to 1977.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Drew Brees holds franchise record with 5,296 passing touchdowns here. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

The Cowboys dominated the series for a long time, winning 21 of 23 meetings between 1967 and 1978. However, the rivalry took on a different level in 1980, when the Eagles defeated the Cowboys in the NFC Championship game at Veterans Stadium. The rivalry has remained intense ever since, and Blue’s move to Philadelphia could add another chapter to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles had already taken a close look at Blue before the draft. Philadelphia met him at the NFL Scouting Combine and later brought him in for a Top-30 visit in March 2025. The team was looking for more depth behind Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley, and Blue’s blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash showed the kind of speed that could make him an exciting addition to the backfield.

But he ultimately went to the Cowboys, who picked him 149th overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Since joining the team, he has played in five games and run the ball 38 times for 129 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry, and scored one touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t just his gameplay. Blue’s preseason with Dallas got off to a rough start because a lower-body injury kept him out of the first two games. He finally got on the field in the finale against Atlanta, rushing nine times for 25 yards, including a 1-yard score in the Cowboys’ 31-13 win.

His numbers were not eye-popping, but he showed that he had the talent to make plays. However, his injury setback made his path to a roster spot much harder, and he ultimately got cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles already have Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley on their main roster, with Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele, and Blue on the practice squad. Blue brings something different to the table because he is fast, quick, and hard for defenders to catch.

While Pierce and Steele are bigger backs who rely more on power, Blue can use his speed to break away and can also help as a receiver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Shorr-Parks pointed at the same position.

“It won’t be easy to get onto the 53-man roster at the RB spot with Barkley, Bigsby and Shipley ahead of him, but Blue’s ability to be a pass-catching back plus return kicks might get him elevated for a game sooner rather than later,” Shorr-Parks said on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with the season approaching, it will be interesting to see how quickly Blue earns a spot on the Eagles’ roster.

However, he is not the only one the Eagles signed after the roster cuts.

Eagles are getting in major players

The Eagles added 13 players to their practice squad after the final roster cuts to add more depth to the team. Some of the players are already familiar faces, including Chance Campbell, who returns after spending last season on the practice squad; Britain Covey, who joined the Rams before coming back to Philadelphia; and Gabe Hall, who is entering his third year with the Eagles’ practice squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia also added Jake Majors and John Ojukwu to give the offensive line some extra help.

The Eagles also have international prospects Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru. Plus, because of the international player exemption, Philadelphia can still add four more players to the practice squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, they are keeping their options open.

The Eagles also retained running backs Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele, who both showed promise during the preseason.

On defense, Keyshawn James-Newby and Maximus Pulley stood out in the preseason. Mason Reiger also joins after being released by Miami, while rookie safety Cole Wisniewski returns despite missing much of training camp with a hamstring injury and concussion.

So, with so many players ready to fill their respective positions, the Eagles are on their way to building a solid team for the 2026 season.