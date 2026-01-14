brand-logo
Cowboys DT Makes Coaching Demand After Matt Eberflus Firing Forces Triple Coaching Decision

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 14, 2026 | 7:01 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Since Matt Eberflus was told to pack his bags, owner Jerry Jones has been on a hunt for the right defensive coordinator. Various names have popped up in rumors and reports. One of them stands out: Aaron Whitecotton. And a DT who played under him vouches that he could be the one for Dallas.

“I played for coach [Aaron] Whitecotton for five years of my career, basically more than half of my career,” DT Solomon Thomas told the media while discussing the end of the season. “And he’s been amazing to me. Every D-line I’ve been on, we’ve been great under him. He commands intensity, greatness, and has a high standard for us that he doesn’t bend on ever, whether it’s week one or week 17 and you’re not going to the playoffs.”

“I definitely believe he’s a man for the job, a man who can do it, and a man who would dominate it in his first year.”

This is a developing story; stay tuned!

