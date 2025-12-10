Eagles Loss Pours Fuel In Jerry Jones’ Tank as Cowboys Owner Gets Major Playoff News

Essentials Inside The Story The Eagles’ loss to the Chargers boosted Dallas’ playoff hopes, igniting Jerry Jones’ optimism

The Cowboys sit 1.5 games off the NFC East lead with four must-win games left

Brian Schottenheimer is keeping the focus narrow

For the Dallas Cowboys, the best news of the week didn’t come from their own locker room, but from a rival’s stunning collapse. The defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, who secured a 22-19 win and pushed the Eagles to an 8-5 record. But as Philly fans were left agitated, their divisional rivals, the Cowboys, rejoiced, including team owner Jerry Jones, who couldn’t contain his excitement after this result.

“Real excited. They didn’t have to put any field in the plane, I just flew up here on my own…” Jones said of his reaction to the Eagles’ loss during his appearance on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan.

Ahead of the new week, the Cowboys are just 1.5 games away from securing first place in the NFC East, with four games to go in the regular season. This may feel like a tall task, especially after their nail-biting 44-30 loss against the Detroit Lions.

However, it remains the best method for Dallas to secure a postseason spot, as this Eagles’ loss boosted the Cowboys’ playoff odds from 7% to 11%. If America’s Team wins its final four games, it will have a 54% chance of making the postseason, according to the Athletic’s NFL playoff simulator.

“I know it’s cliché, but we’ve got to concentrate on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend,” Jones acknowledged, addressing the Cowboys’ upcoming schedule. “That’s a big game for us. You need to stay in there every play, every play is meaningful right at this particular time, and we’ve sure got a shot at this thing.”

Echoing Jerry Jones’ optimism, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer outlined a simple plan for his team as they enter their most challenging phase of the season.

What is Schottenheimer’s plan to take the Cowboys to the playoffs?

After the defeat against the Lions, the Cowboys are required to win all of their remaining games. Dallas will take on the Vikings, a direct NFC Wild Card opponent, next, before facing a must-win AFC opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers. Then, to close out the season, the Cowboys will battle against two critical NFC East rematches against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.

Addressing their upcoming fixtures, Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer spoke about focusing on their results and ignoring outside noise.

“We’re just going to keep playing,” Schottenheimer said, as reported by Jon Machota. We don’t control who wins and loses; we just control what we can do. Really proud of the group. I told them that. Four games in 17 days, they battled their asses off. … I just think we didn’t execute very well. And that starts with me.”

With their season on the line, it will be interesting to see if Jerry Jones’ Cowboys can actually pull off this near-impossible turnaround over the next four weeks.