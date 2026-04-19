Cowboys Emerge as Trade Up Candidate With NFC & AFC Rivals After Jerry Jones Leaves Door Open For Blockbuster Move

After a historically poor defensive season, the Dallas Cowboys are widely expected to explore a move up in the draft to address their biggest weakness. The team endured its second straight losing season, finishing 7-9-1 and missing the playoffs again, for the first time in over two decades. While the Dak Prescott-led offense continued to deliver at a high level, defensive struggles proved costly throughout the year. As a result, insiders believe Jerry Jones and the front office are open to making an aggressive move in order to strengthen that side of the ball.

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“Teams starting to work phones for trades up/down,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported via X. “Belief in league circles is that Arizona and Tennessee are both open to moving back. Many watching Dallas closely, due to obvious defensive needs. Cowboys not overly active on phones yet. Open-minded about potential move but also comfortable staying put. Next week will bring more clarity.”

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So as it seems, Arizona Cardinals, with the third overall pick, and the Tennessee Titans, with the fourth overall pick, are open to moving down the draft.

The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, are reportedly set to use their picks to trade for a top-five selection and bring in one of the best defensive prospects on the board. For the 2026 draft, the NFC East giants have eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23-25 in Pittsburgh), including two first-round picks (No. 12 and No. 20)

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America’s Team allowed an NFL-high and franchise-record 511 points, which is almost 30 points per game. They also gave up 377 yards per game, third-worst in the league.

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Eventually, Jerry Jones himself had to come forwa and address the situation, highlighting how the franchise could have pushed for the postseason if it had a decent defense.

“When you have the challenges we had last year, there’s no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball.” Jerry Jones said via FOX Sports. “Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would’ve had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run,”

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So far this offseason, the Cowboys have already fired the previous defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, and brought in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive backs coach, Christian Parker. With this herculean task, the 34-year-old revealed the franchise shifting towards a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Hence, the front office also made significant moves by trading for former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary and signing free agent defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard and Otito Ogbonnia. They also bolstered their secondary by picking up safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke and cornerback Cobie Durant.

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However, the Cowboys are yet to find a stud middle linebacker, and hence, trading up in the draft could be the perfect opportunity to find the missing piece. Something head coach Brian Schottenheimer also alluded to when asked about the team’s plan for Pittsburgh.

“We’ve got some firepower now going into the draft,” Schottenheimer said, as per ESPN. “We’re not done. We’re always open for business.”

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Based on these reports and comments from Jones, it appears that America’s Team is going all-in with a blockbuster trade. In fact, a draft expert has already suggested Jerry Jones and Co. to opt for an Ohio State Buckeyes star with Hall of Fame potential.

Draft expert predicts the Cowboys to trade for a generational Buckeyes talent

After trading star pass rusher Micah Parsons ahead of the 2025 season, the Cowboys had a below-par defense; hence, the franchise is predicted to trade up for Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles.

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After starting as a star safety out of Pickerington Central in Ohio, Styles moved to linebacker in his junior season and lit up the college circuit in his final two years.

Styles recorded 182 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles while helping Ohio State win a national championship in 2024.

He also made headlines with an explosive NFL Combine with a 4.46 40-yard dash, 43.5″ vertical jump, and 11’2″ broad jump. Hence, Draft Strategy’s Dan Parr wants the Cowboys to trade up to the fourth spot and draft him.

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“I’d like to see Dallas trade all the way up to No. 4 — the Titans are willing to move down, at least in this exercise — to get in front of the division-rival Giants and land a new franchise cornerstone in uber-athletic linebacker Sonny Styles, who is drawing comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher. The price will undoubtedly be steep, but sitting back and waiting at No. 12 could prove costly in its own way, too,” Parr wrote, as per NFL.com.

Only time will tell whether the Cowboys will make a blockbuster trade this draft in Pittsburgh. However, the Dallas faithful will want Jerry Jones to take all necessary steps to end the franchise’s 30-year Super Bowl drought this year.