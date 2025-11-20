Emmitt Smith Sends Urgent Message to Dak Prescott & Co. Before Cowboys’ Showdown With Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows they cannot lose now. They are second in the NFC East, but in the NFC playoff picture, they are a distant 10th. The Eagles are visiting them in Week 12 on Sunday, November 23. And the legends are taking notice. The NFL’s all-time leader in carries (4,409), rushing yards (18,355), and rushing touchdowns (164), Emmitt Smith sent an urgent message to the signal caller.

He posted a photo on Instagram from a previous game showing the running back jumping over the defense. But the caption stole everyone’s attention. It was short, but carried immense value.

“Statement game on Sunday. Protect the house🌟,” his urgent message read.

The franchise hasn’t won a championship in three decades. Emmitt Smith was there when they won 3 Super Bowls in the 1990s. But the fans never fail to show support. Dak Prescott entered the 2025 season with a 9-4 record against the Eagles. But they lost the season opener against the Super Bowl LIX winners at Lincoln Financial Field by 34-21.

Last year, Prescott missed both games after being ruled out because of a season-ending hamstring injury. The Cowboys lost both games. But Emmitt Smith probably ignored those as Prescott wasn’t there to lead the offense. But this year, receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are playing like a lethal duo. All Dak Prescott has to do is get them the ball.

Getting the message from the franchise legend must serve as the inspiration they needed. Emmitt Smith played at a beast level during his prime. In the Week 8 Halloween game against the Eagles in 1993, he single-handedly won them the matchup by running for 237 yards. The Cowboys won 23-10.

Dak Prescott doesn’t stand far behind in such situations. Back in 2016, during Week 8, the signal caller was playing in his 7th career start when he threw a game-winning touchdown to tight end Jason Witten on a 4th & 1 down in the 4th quarter. Prescott finished the game with 287 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

That’s one of the reasons Emmitt Smith believes the quarterback needs to execute well. He has the weapons in his arsenal. And if he does that, the signal caller will also become a Cowboys record holder.

Dak Prescott is on the verge of breaking the franchise record

Before Prescott arrived in Texas, they had Tony Romo at center. In 156 games, he had a 78-49 win-loss record. Romo completed 2,829 of 4,335 passes for 34,183 passing yards with a 248-117 touchdown-interception ratio. For those who don’t know, Prescott has already got two more wins than Romo, but he also has two more losses.

He has also completed 3,033 of 4,521 pass attempts, eclipsing Romo’s record. But in Week 12 against the Eagles, Prescott is entering just 159 yards short of becoming the all-time passing yards leader of America’s Team. If he doesn’t get injured, he has a major chance of breaking Romo’s yards record. That would be a big achievement in the quarterback’s career.

Not only that, Dak Prescott has a comparatively better TD-int. ratio than Romo at 234-88. Moreover, he has only played 132 games, almost a season and a half less. But his real legacy comes to this point, as Emmitt Smith pointed out. He needs to protect the home and cross the 3-decade barrier that stops them from winning the Super Bowl! Will this be the year his team lifts the Super Bowl trophy?