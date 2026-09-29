Estranged Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Sends a Message on “Faith” After Publicly Accusing Dak Prescott of Cheating

When you become the starting quarterback of one of the biggest franchises in the NFL, every action of yours is public, and Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is in the same situation. His estranged Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, is now shifting towards “faith” after accusing Prescott of cheating.

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“A whole lot of love held together by Faith,” Jane wrote in her Instagram post. “Our very solid little family. My girls, my rocks. Maybe the greatest thing I ever built was us 🤍”

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The post showed Jane spending time with her daughters on the shore of a beach. Ramos and Prescott have two daughters, Margaret Jane “MJ” and Aurora Rayne Prescott, with the latter being born last year on May 22nd.

Ramos and Prescott were also slated to marry in April in Lake Como, Italy, before the two decided to call off their wedding in March following a joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to the Bahamas.

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The two called off their wedding, sending a cancellation email to the guests, writing that they “made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” and that “we deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

According to TMZ, the former couple had an intense argument during their trip to the Bahamas, with Page Six reporting that Prescott had been talking to other women online, and Jane found out about this in the Bahamas. The publication further said that even after Prescott’s cheating “history,” Ramos gave him a chance to “clean up his act” in January.

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Prescott also gave a personal interview to Newy Scruggs of NBC, talking about how he felt after the relationship fell apart. Prescott reportedly also used the word “faith” a couple of times during his interview, saying that he was a “follower of Christ” and “blessed.” He further said that he was blessed to have “two amazing daughters” and that the adversity was inevitable, but his way of getting out of it was to know “how to respond to it.”

Ramos, on the other hand, recently started to dig more into her situation and relationship history while debunking the pregnancy rumors after WAGs Unfiltered suggested the same on Instagram.

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“Hi everyone,” Ramos said. “Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time! That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy. Hard for most of you money-obsessed people to believe, I know. I suggest all of you find something else to do with your free time because being this concerned with what I’m up to and if I’m pregnant is high-key very weird, and I’m pretty sure most of you need therapy. PS money doesn’t buy happiness and y’all should stop obsessing over it. God bless!”

The relationship is reportedly on the brink of not being able to recover anymore, but this hasn’t stopped Prescott and Ramos from keeping their daughters ahead of themselves. While the pair first thought of fighting for custody of their children, they settled it outside the courtroom. The two are now seen reuniting for their daughters’ birthdays or related family events, with Prescott being spotted during MJ’s birthday event in May.

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For now, Ramos, a wine and spirits specialist and hospitality professional, is spending time with her family and focusing on her health. Prescott is also focusing on his game and the ongoing season, having said before that his outside life wouldn’t affect his game. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is also hoping for the same, as it would be best for the team as well, which is currently 1-2 in the league and will face the already-drowning Houston Texans with a 0-3 record.