Ex-Cowboys DE Believes Matt Eberflus Doesn’t Trust Locker Room as Jerry Jones Considers Firing DC

For defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the clock is ticking louder than ever at the Cowboys. While owner Jerry Jones stood by him throughout the season, it reached a breaking point on Sunday. The Cowboys’ 34–26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings not only dwindled postseason hopes but also Jones’ faith in his DC. But while Eberflus faces the heat for a lackluster season, former Cowboys DE Damontre Moore explains the underlying reasons behind the team’s form.

“Just call it what it is. No trust. No trust at all,” said Moore while talking in the Cowboys’ Players Lounge on YouTube. “I’m trusting the people who are supposed to be the leaders who are here. The Trevon Diggs, the [Daron] Blands, [DeMarvion] Overshown’s not there. So, you’re sitting here saying, ‘Hey, I’m dependent on these guys.’ And then the guys that I’m dependent on, they’re blowing air in coverage assignments.”

The former defensive end’s remarks show that the issues run way deeper. If we go by numbers, the defense’s stats paint a harrowing picture. In 14 games, the unit has given up fewer than 20 points just once. On several occasions, they have conceded 30 or more points, including the last two games against the Detroit Lions and the Vikings.

The Week 15 game saw Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy dismantle the defense, throwing for 250 yards with three total touchdowns, and finishing with a 108.0 passer rating. The team racked up 34 points against the unit, dropping Jones’ team to a 6-7-1 record.

There’s no doubt that the unit is crumbling, but giving Matt Eberflus the boot at this point wouldn’t be ideal. He is the Cowboys’ third defensive coordinator in three seasons, and switching coaches frequently won’t give players enough time and confidence to adjust. But if the unit continues to stay out of sync, Jones will have no choice but to take the harsh step. Still, pinning the entire blame on Eberflus for the defense struggles would be unfair.

The front office implemented multiple changes to the team over the past few months. The Cowboys shipped pass rusher Micah Parsons just before the season and then had mid-season additions of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson. They even brought back linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel from injuries, but to no avail.

The defense over the past two weeks has looked eerily similar to the unit from early in the year. While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones didn’t hold back on sharing his disappointment.

“Candidly, just to be very up front about it,” he said earlier this week. “I think if we could have gotten this defense in better shape earlier, we could be sitting here with the kind of wins that would’ve not had us in this tight spot.”

Heading into Week 16, Dallas ranks 29th in total yards allowed per game, 32nd in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, and 31st in points surrendered. These numbers tell the story of a unit in serious trouble and one of the major reasons why the team may not reach the playoffs. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Cowboys sit at just a 1% chance to make it to the postseason.

While there are plenty of reasons for the defense’s dull showing, Eberflus remains at the heart of criticism.

Would Jerry Jones consider sacking Matt Eberflus?

The Cowboys were riding a three-game winning streak until the last two contests turned things for the worse. Not only did it crush their playoff hopes, but it also shattered the team’s confidence. Yet, Jerry Jones hasn’t given up and wants to see a change. As the team heads for a showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones wants to see some solid improvement. And that’s why he hasn’t decided on the future of Matt Eberflus just yet.

“The adjustments that we should be making (defensively) should be with these next three games in mind,” he said earlier this week. “With three games left in the short time that we’ve got to play them in, then that will impact any adjustments that you make regarding coaching with the time frame we’re dealing with. That’s a legit question.”

One of Dallas’ key “adjustments” the unit made in Week 15 was giving Wilson a bigger role. The player made his first start as a Cowboy and played more snaps than Kenneth Murray. Still, the impact was minimal. Both linebackers finished with just one assisted tackle, leaving little room for optimism. So, what’s the way forward?

Matt Eberflus may need to squeeze far more production out of Wilson, Murray, and the rest of the defense if he wants to protect his job. If the results don’t match the expectations, he may become the Cowboys’ second straight one-and-done defensive coordinator after Mike Zimmer.