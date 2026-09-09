Ex-Cowboys Player Announces Retirement After Hard-Fought 9-Year NFL Career

Most players usually wait to play out their entire four year eligibility before jumping ship to the NFL. But Daryl Worley wasn’t like most people.

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“I talked it over with my parents and my coaches and some of my teammates. I just had confidence in my abilities, knowing that physically and mentally I could take it to the next level,” he explained.

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That’s why Worley made the decision to declare for the draft after his junior year. Just as he had believed, the Carolina Panthers came calling, rating him as a cornerback they wanted to develop. That moment, the Panthers drafting the young corner in the third round, became a defining moment for Worley. A decade later, nearly two years after taking his last snap, he’s hanging up his cleats.

“At 10 years old, my dad asked me what I was going to be when I grew up… Straight face, I told him an NFL player. To this day, I don’t know if I actually believed myself or if delusional confidence was in that 10-year-old body. But here we are, 10 years later; Plan A was the only plan that was ever needed. Who would’ve thought that lil North Philly kid would become what I am today? 10-year NFL Veteran, God’s Son, Husband, Father, Brother, and Friend.”

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“To the fans, I thank you for believing in the kid who was learning it all as he grew. To the cities, I thank you for always welcoming me with warm spirit. To my teammates, I’ll never be able to replace the bonds, friendships and brotherhoods we have made, know that yall can forever call me for anything.”

“To my family, I owe yall the world. I could never replace the support, love and care yall gave me throughout my career. The lows, the highs, the heads down and the celebrations always felt worth it just to see the pride you all took to see WORLEY on the back of a jersey on Sundays. For that, I am forever in debt. From D Worl to the World, Forever Love.”

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Now, while Worley had been drafted by the Panthers, he would always route for one NFC East team: the Eagles. After all, the kid who grew up just a few blocks down from Temple University Hospital in North Philly would always jump at the chance to play for his home team. And so on he went to the Eagles, but legal trouble ended his time with the team short.

The Raiders became his next home, but even that stay wouldn’t last too long. In April 2020, the America’s Team was in need of experienced DBs in their secondary. That’s when Daryl Worley signed with the team on a 1-year contract worth up to $3.5 million to give then-head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan additional depth.

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Injuries to DBs Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie, along with Jourdan Lewis, opened a door for Worley to step in. He played 7 games, started in 4, and accumulated 14 combined tackles during his time with the Cowboys. But that wasn’t enough.

The team had brought Worley in as part of a statement defensive rebuild. Of his near 250 snaps, he had allowed 10 out of 12 targets that came his way. And Dallas didn’t wait too long to clean house. By the end of October, Worley, alongside Dontari Poe, were on their way out of the team.

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That became something of a pattern for the NFL journeyman, making short stays with multiple teams. He also made appearances for the Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and the Buffalo Bills in his career, and was also on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad for a brief period.

Short of 100 NFL appearances, Worley managed to log 344 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 2 QB hits while also intercepting 6 passes in his pro career. In his most recent pro season with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, he started 7 games, made 52 tackles, and picked off Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow in Week 15.

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Following a short training camp stay with the Washington Commanders in August 2025, Worley closed his playing career to focus on life with his wife, Sierra, and their family of 3 kids.