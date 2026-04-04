Ex-Cowboys Urge George Pickens To Take Micah Parsons Route As Contract Negotiations Delayed

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be operating with the belief that they’ve done their part to keep star receiver George Pickens in the fold for the 2026 season. By following the letter of NFL contract rules and placing the franchise tag on him in recent weeks, the team seems confident it has secured his immediate future. While Pickens is yet to receive his big-money extension, former Cowboys stars Damontre Moore and Barry Church have urged him to take the Micah Parsons approach to secure his next contract after a stellar All-Pro season.

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“I will pull a Parson,” Damontre Moore said on the Player’s Lounge podcast. “As far as everything and what he’s doing, he’s already working out with Dak. He loves football. He and CeeDee got that friendship where it’s like, ‘Hey, y’all know I’m trying to go get the money.’ Everybody knows where the game is going to be. So show your teammates that you’re here. If you’re saying everything that you believe and you really want to be here, be here. Show up, work out, and do all that. But now, when it comes to, hey, do you want me to go do what I do best? Nah, coach, I got to sit out.”

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Moore’s comments came in as a response to Barry Church’s suggestion of how Pickens could skip his offseason workouts and commitments with America’s Team to secure an extension worth around $38 million based on the massive four-year, $168.6 million deal signed by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

With this extension, the NFL’s reigning offensive player of the year will earn $42.15 million annually, and hence, Pickens, who is coming off an All-Pro 1429-yard and nine-touchdown season, should demand an annual salary somewhere below this number.

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However, if Jerry Jones and Co. don’t agree to an extension at that price, Damontre Moore wants the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout to follow Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons’ footsteps, especially since both stars share the same agent, David Mulugheta.

The Penn State product grew into a franchise cornerstone for the Dallas Cowboys after being selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. In the next four years, Parsons recorded 52.5 sacks in 63 games while being named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. He also secured two All-Pro and one Pro Bowl nod each year.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys Sep 28, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250928_lbm_aj6_139

Then, after his rookie deal, Parsons and the Cowboys were involved in a long contract dispute, which eventually led to his exit from Dallas, as the Green Bay Packers traded for the All-Pro pass rusher. Through the negotiations, Parsons was involved in a standoff with the Cowboys, which lasted around three months while being part of limited OTAs.

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After his move to Green Bay, Parsons went on to sign a four-year, $188 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Hence, Moore wants Pickens to take this exact route to ensure he gets paid for the incredible season he had in 2025.

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, this suggestion from Moore may soon become a reality, with Jerry Jones revealing how the franchise’s contract talks with Pickens have hit a roadblock.

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No new negotiations between George Pickens and the Cowboys: Jerry Jones

After franchise-tagging George Pickens, the Dallas Cowboys have hit a major snag regarding their extension talks with the star wideout. Team owner Jerry Jones confirmed this development while reiterating the organization’s long-term interest in the All-Pro receiver.

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“We have contacted the agent, but we haven’t been negotiating,” Jones said at the NFL owners meetings when asked about Pickens’ contract. “Make no mistake about it — we have long-term plans in mind for Pickens.”

With contract negotiations hitting a halt and suggestions of George Pickens opting for a Micah Parsons, the Cowboys supporters would hope Jerry Jones and Co. can get a grip of the situation to ensure the franchise can continue with its dominant offense in the 2026 season and finally push for a Lombardi Trophy after a 30-year drought.