Ex-Eagles CB Picks Cowboys to Win Next Super Bowl, Issues 5-Word Response After Severe Backlash

Essentials Inside The Story The Dallas Cowboys released Trevon Diggs.

Things are not looking good in the Diggs household.

Asante Samuel claims Shannon Sharpe was completely "brainwashed."

One of the most shocking announcements in recent history was the one where the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with one of their star cornerbacks, Trevon Diggs. Moments after the announcement, a former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback claimed that America’s Team was going to lift the 2026 Super Bowl trophy. But the veteran took a step back once he received a lot of backlash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When the news of the departure trended worldwide, ex-Eagles CB Asante Samuel took to X to claim, “Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champs Next year.” But the tweet caught the fans by surprise. The fans were confused as they were not sure if the former Philadelphia CB was serious or joking. A few hours later, Samuel confirmed that he was mocking the Cowboys for releasing one of their top stars.

“Rage Baiting at its finest,” Asante Samuel tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN reported that the Dallas Cowboys removed 27-year-old Diggs just five days before their season finale on Sunday against the New York Giants. The cornerback signed a huge 97 million dollar extension for 5 years in 2023.

Trevon Diggs had been a part of the Cowboys since 2020. He has a total of 240 career tackles out of which 25 of them came this season. While he has been a consistent performer, the continuous injuries was a constant problem for the management considering his hefty contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diggs tore the ACL in his left knee during a practice session back in September 21, 2023, forcing him to miss the rest of that year. The following year, he played only 11 games before a chondral-tissue graft on the same knee shut him down again. The cornerback was a started for a total of six games in 2025. But was put on injured reserve later in October with persistent knee problems and a concussion he sustained in an accident at home while he was attempting to install a television, which he later claimed was a TV mount or a pole that hit him on the head.

Trevon’s release occurred on the same day his brother, Stefon Diggs, faced serious legal allegations of assault and strangulation, with a court date set for January 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

All this mess involving the Diggs brothers was on top of the fact that Samuel had a history of making the media stir because of his ancient rivalry with two other NFL legends.

Asante Samuel Feud with Deion Sanders and Shannon Sharpe

Earlier this year, Asante engaged in a heated conflict with Deion Sanders after the Hall of Famer criticized the “T-step” cornerback technique, calling it “stupid” during an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel framed those comments as “foolishness” and posted videos to defend his technique as the best way. Shannon Sharpe addressed the conflict on the Nightcap podcast, stating that Samuel wasn’t in “Prime Time’s realm” and that nobody should mention their names in the same breath.

To which Samuel retaliated, calling Sharpe “brainwashed” by marketing and arguing that his stats, 51 career interceptions compared to Sanders’ 53 in significantly more games, proved his elite status.

Cam Newton supported Asante and Said “He’s right, He can go toe to toe with a guy like Deion Sanders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Trevon Diggs hits the waiver wire, meanwhile, Asante Samuel continues to own the conversation on social media, turning one Cowboys roster move into another viral chapter in his ongoing feud with the NFL’s biggest names.